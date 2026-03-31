Blue Reflection Quartet bundles four games for consoles

Koei Tecmo Europe and Gust have announced Blue Reflection Quartet, a collection that brings together all four titles in the Blue Reflection series.

It includes the original Blue Reflection, Blue Reflection: Second Light, a console version of Blue Reflection: Sun, and a story scenario summarising the events of the Blue Reflection: Ray anime.

The compilation is scheduled for digital release on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam. It will feature Japanese voice work with English text.

First released in 2017, Blue Reflection introduced Hinako, Yuzuki, and Lime, a group of students facing a threat to the world. In Quartet, the game receives an HD visual update covering water effects, environments, and character models, along with gameplay changes such as faster movement and auto-save.

Quartet also revisits the Blue Reflection: Ray television series, which aired in 2021. The story of Hiori and Ruka is retold with new 3D models for the main characters, and players can unlock an extra short story by collecting Memory Shards.

A prologue and epilogue have also been added to the Ray material to tie it more closely to the wider series. More broadly, the bundle is designed to present the franchise as a connected story spanning games, mobile content, and animation.

Sun port

The biggest change in the package concerns Blue Reflection: Sun, which was previously available only on PC and mobile from 2023 to 2024. Quartet marks the first time the title has appeared on console.

Its combat system has been revised using the battle framework from Blue Reflection: Second Light. The release also adds a newly created event for Chapter 24, extra conversations not included in the original version, and new prologue and epilogue sections that link Sun to the other entries.

Sun centres on a protagonist placed in charge of a squad while dealing with the personal problems of its members and fighting monsters known as Testa. By bringing the game to console and revising parts of its structure, Koei Tecmo and Gust are preserving a title that had a relatively short life as a live-service release.

Second light

Blue Reflection: Second Light, first released in 2021, also gains additional content in the new package. Eight new battle party members drawn from Ray and Sun are being added to the game.

It will also receive the same quality-of-life features as the first game, including faster movement and auto-save. Yuzuki and Lime from the original Blue Reflection will be added to photo mode, joining the wider cast already available there.

Across the compilation, players will also have access to a new Reference database designed to explain elements of the series world. A Gallery feature will include illustrations by character designer and general supervisor Mel Kishida.

The Blue Reflection series has occupied a distinct place in Gust's portfolio, combining role-playing game systems with stories focused on emotional relationships between school-age characters and their magical alter egos, known as Reflectors. Quartet brings together material that was previously spread across console, mobile, and television formats.

For Koei Tecmo Europe, the bundle offers a way to reintroduce the franchise to existing fans while making harder-to-access parts of the story available on current platforms. The inclusion of Sun is especially notable, as mobile and online titles are often removed from circulation once support ends, leaving gaps in series continuity.

The collection also reflects the growing use of compilation releases in the games market as publishers look to extend the life of established intellectual property. By adding visual updates, interface changes, and new narrative links, publishers can market older titles to both returning players and newcomers without producing a wholly new instalment.

Blue Reflection Quartet is scheduled for digital release on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam, with Japanese voices and English text only.