Today
Story image

D-Link A/NZ launches new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender

By Darren Price

D-Link A/NZ has launched the DAP-X1860 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Mesh Range Extender. The portable plug-in device expands existing wi-fi networks with the aim of ridding homes of frustrating wi-fi dead zones.

The DAP-X1860 gives users choices on where to position the range extender for maximum performance gains. Its integrated wall-plug design, allows the device to be inserted into a standard power socket. The built-in Smart Signal Indicator allows users to see where the strongest and weakest wi-fi signal spots are around the home. The best possible location can be identified and the extender positioned for optimal network performance. 

The extender is built with D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh technology and easily pairs with compatible D-Link wi-fi mesh routers. This can create a seamless whole-home mesh network built on industry-standard mesh technology. This mesh network shares the same name as the existing network for a seamless wi-fi experience throughout the entire home. The device utilises WPA3 Wi-Fi security for network protection.

The 802.11k/v standard for mesh Smart roaming is also supported, so the DAP-X1860 can also be used together with other compatible routers and client devices. This makes life easier by automatically connecting devices to the strongest wi-fi signal as users roam around their homes. It also has an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul for even greater flexibility.

The DAP-X1860 provides users with next-generation Dual-Band 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 with up to 1800Mbps, with 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1200Mbps on the 5GHz band. It uses MU-MIMO technology to ensure multiple devices get the highest speeds and bandwidth they need at the same time.

Setup is via the free and easy-to-use D-Link Wi-Fi app, common across most of the D-Link consumer networking product range. The app also allows users to manage the DAP-X1860 directly from a smartphone or tablet. The DAP-X1860 can also be set up with no technical expertise using D-Link’s One-Touch Setup. This just requires a simple push of the WPS button when used in conjunction with a compatible router.

The DAP-X1860 - AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender when paired with a compatible D-Link Wi-Fi mesh router can create a seamless Mesh network. The dual-band wi-fi 6 technology provides speeds of up to 1800Mbps wi-fi throughout the home. MU-MIMO technology ensures high speeds for multiple devices, simultaneously, protected using WPA3 wi-fi security. 

The Gigabit Ethernet port adds functionality and compatibility with wired networked devices. This is aided by the discreet wall-plug design, which can be positioned anywhere there’s a power socket, the location optimised using the LED network strength indicator. 

The DAP-X1860 is available now from the D-Link website for NZ$249.99/AUD$229.95 as well as from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers across New Zealand and Australia.

Related stories
Orcon scraps business & residential internet plans for more 'tailored' approach>>
Hands-on review: D-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter>>
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera>>
D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection>>
D-Link launches WiFi camera with AI-based person detection>>
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Apple
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech
The appetite for wearable devices remained strong in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) even as volumes retreated from record fourth quarter levels, IDC finds.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A94 5G
These mid-range models offer an economical alternative to some of their higher-priced competition.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
AI to predict future of transport
A new project plans to use artificial intelligence to predict traffic congestion in a bid to optimise traffic in larger cities and improve road safety. >>
Story image
Scams
Scams number one online crime
“Today scam is more than just solitary fraudulent web pages, it’s an entire industry with advanced technologies under the hood.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Human error remains leading cause of cyber attacks
Many breaches result from inadequate security hygiene and a lack of attention to detail.>>
Story image
Apple
iPhones to capture 40% of smartphone market value despite Android device proliferation
Apple’s average selling price will rise in coming years, while Android devices will decline, unless they can leverage new technologies like 5G or bring new design features.>>
Story image
The Elder Scrolls
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PC)
Blackwood continues to raise the bar for The Elder Scrolls Online with a great new story and quests, as well as a fantastic location to explore.>>
Story image
Apple
Apple is finally bringing the HomePod mini to New Zealand
At WWDC21 this week Apple quietly dropped the news that the Apple HomePod Mini is coming to New Zealand.>>
Story image
Science
New Zealand and NASA partner up, allowing Aotearoa to grow space industry, minister says
New Zealand and NASA have partnered up under the multi-lateral Artemis Accords, in an effort to enhance space exploration efforts. >>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Electronics has unveiled the latest additions to its tablet portfolio, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. >>
Story image
5G
Mobile vendors scramble as handset market transitions to 5G
The race is on for OEMs to find a level of differentiation in their flagship portfolios to help boost margins and improve market share.>>
Story image
Ransomware
2020 most productive year for Ransomware 2.0
"2020 was the most productive year for ransomware families who moved from hostaging data to exfiltrating data, coupled with blackmailing.">>
Story image
SSD
Hands-on review: Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD
Kingston has released its very affordable NV1 NVMe solid-state drive, but just how does it stack up?>>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS launches Amazon Location Service
“Our customers are excited to use location data to take advantage of the explosion of connected devices available today.">>
Story image
Collaboration
Google rolls out new smart canvas features in Workspace apps
Google Workspace is forging ahead with its vision to build the future of work, and it will do so by putting collaboration at the centre of every experience.>>
Story image
SSD
Hands-on review: Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD>>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS launches Amazon Location Service>>
Story image
Collaboration
Google rolls out new smart canvas features in Workspace apps>>
Story image
Privacy
4 out 5 people do not want personal data collected or shared without consent>>
Story image
Remote Working
Remote working success will depend on how business embraces flexibility>>
More stories