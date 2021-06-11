Today

D-Link A/NZ launches new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender

D-Link A/NZ has launched the DAP-X1860 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Mesh Range Extender. The portable plug-in device expands existing wi-fi networks with the aim of ridding homes of frustrating wi-fi dead zones.

The DAP-X1860 gives users choices on where to position the range extender for maximum performance gains. Its integrated wall-plug design, allows the device to be inserted into a standard power socket. The built-in Smart Signal Indicator allows users to see where the strongest and weakest wi-fi signal spots are around the home. The best possible location can be identified and the extender positioned for optimal network performance.

The extender is built with D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh technology and easily pairs with compatible D-Link wi-fi mesh routers. This can create a seamless whole-home mesh network built on industry-standard mesh technology. This mesh network shares the same name as the existing network for a seamless wi-fi experience throughout the entire home. The device utilises WPA3 Wi-Fi security for network protection.

The 802.11k/v standard for mesh Smart roaming is also supported, so the DAP-X1860 can also be used together with other compatible routers and client devices. This makes life easier by automatically connecting devices to the strongest wi-fi signal as users roam around their homes. It also has an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul for even greater flexibility.

The DAP-X1860 provides users with next-generation Dual-Band 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 with up to 1800Mbps, with 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1200Mbps on the 5GHz band. It uses MU-MIMO technology to ensure multiple devices get the highest speeds and bandwidth they need at the same time.

Setup is via the free and easy-to-use D-Link Wi-Fi app, common across most of the D-Link consumer networking product range. The app also allows users to manage the DAP-X1860 directly from a smartphone or tablet. The DAP-X1860 can also be set up with no technical expertise using D-Link’s One-Touch Setup. This just requires a simple push of the WPS button when used in conjunction with a compatible router.

The Gigabit Ethernet port adds functionality and compatibility with wired networked devices. This is aided by the discreet wall-plug design, which can be positioned anywhere there’s a power socket, the location optimised using the LED network strength indicator.

The DAP-X1860 is available now from the D-Link website for NZ$249.99/AUD$229.95 as well as from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers across New Zealand and Australia.