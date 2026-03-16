Hands-on review: iGarden Swim Jet X Series

iGarden's Swim Jet X will turn your pool into a professional-level infinite swimming lane or fast-flowing white-water river. Unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas and launched on Kickstarter on 12 March, Techday's Darren Price has been testing one of the units for the last few weeks.

Pools are great, but my vision of a finely toned physique forged through relentless laps in my seven‑metre pool has failed to materialise. Instead, after a handful of leisurely lengths, I'm usually found drifting across the surface, dodging the increasingly ambitious cannonballs launched by my kids. It's pleasant enough and a decent way to unwind, but it could definitely use a bit more action.

And this is where the iGarden Swim Jet X Series comes into play.

There are two parts to the modular Swim Jet X series kit – the jet pump assembly and the battery control box. This has allowed iGarden to market several versions of the device, the 1000W 3.5m/s X35-P60, the 500W 3.0m/s X35-P30 and the 300W 2.0m/s X20-P10. We were sent the X35-P60 version to review, which can pump out up to 3.5 metres of water per second, creating, effectively, an ocean current of nearly 13 km/h.





I initially assumed the system would be mains‑powered, like other pool jet setups I'd seen, and the idea of an electrical device sitting in the pool gave me some pause. Fortunately, that's not the case with the Swim Jet X. It runs on a rechargeable battery, neatly sidestepping the prospect of an AC power cable anywhere near the water. The unit itself is fitted with fins and protective covers to keep hands well clear of any moving parts, but I still made a point of warning swimmers to give it plenty of space, and anyone with long hair should definitely steer clear of the business end.

As with most consumer tech, the instructions can be obtained via a QR code on the device. In this case, on the back of the battery control box.

The ease of setup is a real credit to the manufacturer. The entire swim‑jet system is portable and can be up and running in just a couple of minutes. The pump unit rolls along on wheels like a suitcase, while the battery pack has a sturdy carry handle for easy transport.

The pump body simply rests on the edge of the pool, with the force of the jet holding it securely against the pool wall. There are no screws or permanent fixings involved, just a rubber foot that sits neatly on the pool edge. As an added safety measure, it's recommended that you tether the pump to a fixed point using the supplied wire cable, preventing it from accidentally slipping into the pool.

The jet unit can be adjusted to suit the height of your pool edge relative to the water level. The manufacturer recommends positioning the outlet anywhere from around 50 mm above the surface to about 100 mm below it. Set higher, the jet agitates the surface more aggressively, creating a rougher, more turbulent flow. Lower it into the water and the force is delivered more directly, giving you a stronger, cleaner current to swim against.

An AC charger is also included for topping up the battery control box. With the 1000 W version, the battery can last up to 10 hours at low output, though that drops to around an hour when running at higher settings. Used carefully, you can get a few hours out of it, plenty for a solid, all‑day pool session. Recharging takes about seven hours, so you'll want to plan ahead and leave it on charge overnight before your next swim.

The battery control box has two sockets covered by a rubber bung. The smaller socket connects to the included AC battery charger, and the other connects to the jet unit. You mustn't use the jet whilst charging, which makes sense. The cable on the jet unit has a rubber cover to keep it dry, as whilst the jet pump is (naturally) waterproof, the battery control box is only water-resistant.





The battery control box has a red power on/off switch that acts as an emergency cutoff. With the cable connected and the red button pressed down, a quick press of the white "on" button powers up the control box. A circular ring of four lights on the display shows how much power the unit has left. The next button selects the program, with the last button being a timer.

There are six programs to select from. P1-4 are the regular settings for a progressively faster flow. PE is a turbo mode that switches off after five minutes. The last setting is PF, which cycles the flow with a program of varying intensity simulating ocean swimming. You can select from six run times: 15, 30, 45, 75, and 90 minutes.

The iGarden app works with the X35-P60. The battery control unit can be connected to your Wi-Fi network by pressing and holding the program speed and timer buttons for 2 seconds. This was painless, but it will only connect to a 2.4GHz wireless network. The app allows you to remotely change the flow speed program and set up workout sessions.

I'm not exaggerating when I say the Swim Jet X turned my 3m x 7m pool into a full‑blown, fun‑packed raging torrent. Cranked up to the P4 setting, the water was so aggressive I couldn't even walk within 3m of the pump.

My wife, a former ocean swimmer, gave the Swim Jet X her full endorsement, saying it would be ideal for anyone training for long‑distance swimming. And while it works brilliantly as an infinite pool, it's versatile enough that you could just as easily pair it with a canoe and use it to practise white‑water skills as well.

While the Australian pool season may be winding down for many, the Swim Jet still makes it easy to stick with a low‑impact exercise routine. Add a wetsuit and it can convincingly simulate an ocean‑swimming session, letting you keep training long after the weather has turned.

The iGarden Swim Jet X35‑P60 is a genuine game‑changer, adding an entirely new level of fun to your pool. They are not cheap, but only a fraction of the cost of a reasonably-sized swimming pool. It's not cheap, but it costs only a fraction of what you'd pay for a reasonably sized swimming pool. For the investment, you get the choice of an effectively infinite pool for training or, when the mood strikes, a wild white‑water river experience right in your own backyard.