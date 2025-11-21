Epson launches EH-LS670B 4K laser projector in Australia & NZ

Epson has introduced the EH-LS670B, an ultra-short throw 4K laser projector for the home entertainment market in Australia and New Zealand. The model features built-in audio developed by Bose and incorporates both laser projection and AI-powered image enhancement technologies.

Visual performance

The EH-LS670B projects up to 120-inch images using Epson's 3-chip 3LCD technology. The projector delivers 4K resolution with high dynamic range support, utilising HDR10, and offers a dynamic contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1. Colour and white brightness levels are rated at 3,600 lumens. The device employs advanced pixel shifting and picture processing for clarity and accurate colour reproduction, and it is designed for operation in both daytime and low-light environments.

The projector uses a laser light source rated for up to 20,000 hours of operation. Instant on/off capabilities and low maintenance requirements aim to simplify long-term ownership. AI-powered features such as Dynamic Colour Booster and Artificial Intelligence Picture Quality (AIPQ) analyse and correct scenes in real time, with the intention of producing sharper and more realistic images by enhancing contrast and reducing banding.

Audio and sound modes

According to Epson, the EH-LS670B features room-filling sound powered by Bose audio and Dolby Audio, with a built-in 20-watt 2.1 channel speaker system. Users can select from four different sound modes tailored for various types of content.

"The EH-LS670B enhances every viewing experience by combining vibrant visuals with immersive audio capabilities from Bose," said Bruce Bealby, General Manager Marketing - Consumer Division, Epson Australia.

Smart features

Google TV is integrated into the system, allowing access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+. The unit provides Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple HDMI ports for connecting to other devices. The inclusion of advanced gaming features, including a dedicated Game Mode with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), is intended to meet the requirements of gaming sessions where responsive performance is essential.

Setup and design

The EH-LS670B uses the Epson Setting Assistant app for set-up, enabling users to correct image distortion through their mobile device's camera. The unit is designed with a minimalist aesthetic for integration into modern home interiors. Its ultra-short throw configuration means it can be placed close to a wall or screen, allowing large images without the need for extensive space.

Pricing and availability

The EH-LS670B is available in Australia at a recommended retail price of AUD $4,199 and in New Zealand at NZD $4,499. A three-year warranty covers the projector.

Bealby said, "With these new features, customers will have more choice and flexibility for immersive home entertainment."