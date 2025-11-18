Feijoa app praised for boosting KiwiSaver access via round-ups

Feijoa has been named in the Retirement Commission's 2025 Review of Retirement Income Policies as part of a group of technology solutions highlighted for addressing key gaps in KiwiSaver participation. The report singles out Feijoa's approach to making retirement saving more accessible, especially for self-employed individuals and those who do not regularly contribute to KiwiSaver schemes.

Digital inclusion

The Feijoa app utilises a round-up feature that automatically contributes spare change from users' daily purchases to their KiwiSaver accounts. According to the review, such digital tools are designed to encourage long-term wealth building by helping users form saving habits through everyday financial behaviours.

Feijoa also allows users to direct round-ups to KiwiSaver accounts for family or others, aiming to extend the benefits of regular micro-savings beyond individual users. Planned new features include a rewards system designed to offer further contributions and benefits through daily spending patterns.

KiwiSaver support

The Retirement Commission placed emphasis on digital financial services in the latest review, recognising companies like Feijoa for their efforts to address barriers for those less likely to benefit from traditional KiwiSaver contributions, including the self-employed and irregular earners.

Feijoa founders say their goal is to simplify savings for a broad range of New Zealanders by leveraging technology to automate good financial habits.

"It's fantastic to see Feijoa acknowledged as an example of how technology can help more New Zealanders get ahead with their KiwiSaver," said Mark White-Robinson, Founder, Feijoa.

Behavioural focus

Feijoa's system is built on reinforcing consistency by converting small purchases-such as those made in coffee shops or supermarkets-into automated contributions. The company reports that this model aims to encourage regular saving without significant lifestyle changes.

The planned rewards feature seeks to incentivise further engagement. These rewards will allow users to increase their KiwiSaver contributions automatically as they spend, which the company expects to further enhance member engagement and savings rates over time.

Long-term impact

Feijoa's integration into the broader landscape of fintech and retirement savings in New Zealand comes as the government continues to explore ways to improve inclusivity and effectiveness in KiwiSaver.

"Our mission has always been to make saving effortless, whether that's rounding up a coffee purchase or helping someone qualify for the full government contribution," said White-Robinson.