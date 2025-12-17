Hands-on Review: Logitech Alto Keys K98M Keyboard

Mechanical keyboards have surged from a niche hobby to mainstream popularity in recent years. Logitech's Alto Keys K98M reflects this trend, bringing enthusiast-style features to a broader audience. After testing the Alto Keys, it's clear Logitech has managed to inject some genuine typing joy into a practical, office-friendly keyboard.

Design

The Alto Keys K98M has a clean, modern look and a compact 98-key layout that retains a number pad while saving space. The case features a translucent plastic top and a colour-matched opaque bottom, giving it an airy appearance and revealing a bit of the internal gasket. It comes in three colour schemes – graphite, off-white, or lilac – each with subtle white backlighting. Despite being mostly plastic, the K98M feels solid on the desk and includes fold-out feet to adjust the angle. The keycaps are high-quality PBT with a matte finish, so they feel premium and won't develop the shiny wear that plagues cheaper keys. Logitech also incorporates some recycled plastic in the build (varying by colour) and uses eco-friendly packaging.

Typing feel

Typing on the Alto Keys K98M is a pleasure. The keyboard's UniCushion gasket mount softens each keystroke by absorbing vibrations, resulting in a gentle, slightly springy response. The pre-fitted Logitech "Marble" switches are linear (no click or bump) and have a light actuation force. They feel smooth and consistent. Combined with the gasket, they produce a soft, muted clack with each press – much quieter than a typical mechanical keyboard. You get satisfying feedback without an annoying racket, so it's well-suited to office use. Even after long typing sessions, the K98M remains comfortable.

Customisation

The Alto Keys K98M caters to enthusiasts with its flexibility. It's Logitech's first mainstream keyboard with hot-swappable switches, so you can swap out any switch without soldering. If the stock Marble switches aren't to your liking, you can plug in any Cherry-compatible alternatives to change the feel and sound. This kind of hardware customisation is still uncommon from a big brand. The standard key layout also means you can replace the keycaps with aftermarket sets to personalise the look. Additionally, an extra "AI" key sits next to F12 on the top row. Through Logitech's software you can assign this key (and the other F-keys) to handy shortcuts or macros, adding another layer of personalisation.

Connectivity

The K98M is built for multi-device use. It supports a USB wireless receiver (Logi Bolt) for low-latency connection and Bluetooth. You can pair with up to three devices and switch on the fly, so you can use one keyboard across a laptop, desktop and tablet. The Bolt connection is as responsive as a wired keyboard, and Bluetooth is fine for casual use. If you need to charge, you can plug in the USB-C cable and keep typing in wired mode.

Battery life is another strong suit. Logitech rates the K98M for up to 12 months on a single charge with the backlight off. Even with the lights on, it should run for weeks per charge. When it does need recharging, plug in via USB-C and continue typing as it powers up.

Software

Logitech's Options+ software offers an easy way to customise the K98M's behaviour, albeit within limits. The app lets you assign custom functions to the F1–F12 keys and the AI key. The interface is straightforward to use. However, Options+ doesn't offer the deep programming that some enthusiast keyboards do. You can't remap the basic letter keys or change the fixed white backlight. For most users it covers the essentials, but those craving more advanced control might find it limiting.

Price

The Alto Keys K98M is available in Australia for AUD $169.95. In the United States it costs USD $119.99. That price puts it in the mid-range for a feature-packed keyboard. Cheaper options exist, but most budget boards lack the K98M's mix of wireless versatility, hot-swap switches, premium keycaps and long battery life. Some smaller enthusiast brands might offer metal cases or lower prices, but they often can't match the all-round polish and multi-device convenience Logitech delivers. The K98M offers solid value for those who want a better keyboard.

Final thoughts

The Alto Keys K98M is one of Logitech's most exciting keyboards in years. It combines a fun, expressive typing experience with everyday practicality. By adopting enthusiast elements like gasket mounting and swappable switches, Logitech has created a keyboard that stands out from the usual office crowd. After using it daily, I found it made my work desk a more enjoyable place – high praise for a keyboard. Hardcore hobbyists might still want more customisation or a metal chassis, but for the vast majority of users the K98M hits a sweet spot. It turns an ordinary tool into something personal and satisfying.