Hands-on review: Poly Voyager 4320 UC headset

Plantronics’ Poly Voyager 4320 UC is a stylish lightweight headset designed for a corporate environment.

The headset comes with a BT700 Bluetooth dongle and a USB Type-C to Type-A cable for charging. There’s also a cloth storage drawstring bag, to store the headset, which also has a small pocket for the dongle.

There’s a handy “Start here” label attached to the headset to get you going with the basic controls.

The headset is made from black plastic with a flexible metal headband, which can extend to fit. Even when extended, the headband feels very robust.

There’s a pleather cushion on the underside of the headband.

The earcups fit on the ears and not over them. This makes you look less like a nightclub DJ, wearing a huge pair of cans, when on video calls.

The perforated pleather-covered cushions have “L” and “R” imprinted into them.

This is particularly handy as, unlike pretty much every other headset I’ve used, the adjustable boom microphone is on the right side of the headset and not the left.

As well as the boom mic, the right side of the headset also has all the buttons and charging sockets.

The on/off switch doubles as a sliding Bluetooth pairing button.

The outside of the right earcup is one large volume control, so fiddling with tiny buttons.

The centre of the right earcup has a button for calls, digital assistants, and audio play/pause/track selection.

The boom mic has a red mute button on the stem- it doesn't automatically mute when in the “up” position.

The bottom of the right earcup has a USB Type-C socket for charging.

The USB Type-A charge cable can also be used for a wired device connection.

There are also some connectors for the optional Voyager charging cradle.

The Poly website states that you can get up to 24 hours from a charge, which takes just over an hour and a half for a full charge.

With the Bluetooth adapter, Poly says that you can expect up to 47 hours of listening time.

The headset is very comfortable to wear.

The earcups are soft on your ears and the headband is just tight enough to hold it in place without crushing your head.

The headset is not, perhaps, as secure on your head as a gaming headset, but it is nice and light and should be OK for casually walking about the office.

Probably not the headset to wear going for a jog, though.

The sound quality is very good. It’s obviously designed with voice reproduction in mind, but it still shines when listening to music and even providing the audio for a video game.

On calls, you get crisp, clear vocals and I had no complaints from the other end of the call regarding the Voyager’s mic.

The microphone has noise cancelling, utilising dual microphone “Acoustic Fence” technology.

In practice, it doesn’t seem as effective as other ANC headsets, but this may be due to the way that the earcups rest on your ears instead of encasing and insulating them.

The headset is complemented by the Poly Lens application, which is available for Windows and macOS.

From the app, both the BT700 Bluetooth dongle and the Voyager headset can be updated should new firmware be available.

Various headset settings and functions can be adjusted in the Poly Lens app.

The headset has a sidetone function, customisable in the app, so you can hear your own voice (something I consider essential).

The Poly Voyager 4320 UC headset is a stylish and versatile bit of kit.

Great for a corporate look during video conferencing, light enough to wear all day taking calls, but also more than adequate for listening to songs and the odd bit of gaming.