Sony launches ULT Power Sound series with artist Peso Pluma

Sony is set to announce the launch of its latest product range, the ULT POWER SOUND series. This series of wireless speakers and headphones has been built with music lovers in mind, delivering powerful, deep sound that aims to truly immerse the listener.

The line-up includes wireless speakers named the ULT TOWER 10, ULT FIELD 7, and ULT FIELD 1 and a set of wireless headphones called the ULT WEAR. All models in the range boast the ULT button, which enhances the auditory experience with one or two distinct sound modes.

The launch of the ULT POWER SOUND series will include a partnership with GRAMMY award winner and globally successful artist Peso Pluma. Speaking about the products, Peso said, "The powerful sound and massive bass of the ULT POWER SOUND series excites me. As a musician who relies heavily on bass when creating my music, I feel that these products provide the best listening experience for my fans, and there is nothing else like it." Peso Pluma will be featured in Sony’s 'For The Music' audio brand campaign that focuses on the new ULT POWER SOUND series.

The ULT TOWER 10 ensures immense bass and 360° Party Sound and Light, turning any home into a party atmosphere. It also features a supplied wireless mic for a karaoke function and can be connected to a TV for enhanced sound. With the additional ability to synchronise up to 100 compatible speakers, the ULT TOWER 10 can create an all-encompassing party atmosphere.

The ULT FIELD 7, designed for portability, offers punchy bass and expressive lighting wherever you decide to party. Specific features include waterproof and dustproof construction, a 30-hour battery life, and the ability to be positioned either horizontally or vertically. You can also easily connect a mic for on-the-move karaoke.

The ULT FIELD 1 is a compact yet potent wireless speaker that provides enhanced bass wherever you choose to listen. It incorporates a multi-way strap for easy transportation and boasts a long battery life.

The ULT WEAR headphones deliver impressive bass and improved noise-cancelling functionality. The headphones are comfortable, with soft earpads and ample space around your ears. The ULT WEAR also includes a quick charge feature, giving you 90 minutes of extra playtime with just 3 minutes of charging.

Sony’s commitment to reducing environmental impact is evident in the ULT POWER SOUND series, which uses recycled plastic throughout its production. This product range aims to deliver powerful sound while achieving this in an environmentally friendly manner.

The new ULT WEAR headphones will be available in New Zealand by April 2024, followed by the ULT TOWER 10, ULT FIELD 1, which will be available in July 2024, and the ULT FIELD 7, which will be available by September 2024.