Honor unveils Magic V6 foldable, Robot Phone & more

Honor has expanded its device line-up with the launch of the Magic V6 foldable smartphone, a new Robot Phone concept, and two larger-screen products: the MagicPad 4 tablet and the MagicBook Pro 14 laptop.

The announcements point to a broader push for what Honor calls an AI device ecosystem spanning phones, PCs, tablets, and robotics. At the event, it also outlined its AI strategy structure, centred on Alpha Phone, Alpha Store, and Alpha Lab.

Honor CEO James Li framed the strategy as a mix of technical progress and user experience.

"With Human-centric as our lighthouse, we navigate the growth of AI through the two beams of IQ and EQ, bringing three forms of intelligence together. We are exploring the new paradigm of AI devices with Alpha Phone; hosting the new paradigm of AI ecosystem with Alpha Store; and building the new paradigm of a silicon-carbon civilization with Alpha Lab. With three waves of the Alpha Plan, we now have all the components in place and we are driving this journey at full warp speed."

Robot Phone

The Robot Phone is positioned as a smartphone with mechanical movement, camera motion control, and AI features. Honor describes its approach as "embodied AI interaction" and "multimodal perception," and says the device can identify sounds, track motion, and maintain visual awareness.

The concept centres on a compact gimbal system built into the phone. Honor says it has reduced motor size and integrated an ultra-compact 4DoF gimbal system, alongside three-axis gimbal stabilisation.

Honor links the gimbal hardware to video and camera features. Super Steady Video mode is designed to increase stability in high-movement scenarios, while AI Object Tracking follows subjects in real time. Another feature, AI SpinShot, supports 90-degree and 180-degree rotational movement, including one-handed shooting.

The Robot Phone is built around a 200MP sensor and a stabilised gimbal camera system, and is pitched as a bridge between smartphone video and more professional-looking footage.

Magic V6

Magic V6 is Honor's latest foldable phone and a commercial product. It measures 8.75mm when closed, has an updated hinge structure, and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Battery technology is a central theme. Magic V6 includes what Honor calls next-generation silicon-carbon battery technology, using fifth-generation silicon-carbon material developed with ATL and reaching a silicon content of 25%.

The battery has a typical capacity of 6,660mAh. Honor says this combines a slim foldable chassis with higher energy density. It also showcased a Silicon-carbon Blade Battery concept with 32% silicon content and an energy density listed as 900+ Wh/L, signalling a move towards foldables with 7,000mAh batteries.

The device uses dual LTPO 2.0 displays: a 6.52-inch outer screen and a 7.95-inch inner screen when unfolded. Both support adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz. Honor says peak brightness reaches up to 6,000 nits on the external screen and 5,000 nits on the internal display for HDR content.

The inner display uses ultra-thin flexible glass and carries an SGS Minimized Crease Certification, according to Honor. It also says crease depth is reduced by 44% compared with the previous generation. Magic V6 includes an anti-reflection stack based on silicon nitride and PWM dimming listed at 4,320Hz, alongside an AI Defocus Display feature.

Magic V6 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which Honor describes as a first for a foldable phone. It also includes vapour chamber cooling. Honor says the unfolded screen supports AI productivity features for multitasking and communication.

Cross-device collaboration is part of the pitch, including interoperability with Apple's ecosystem, positioning the foldable to work alongside iPhones and other platforms.

Tablet and laptop

Honor also introduced MagicPad 4, a 4.8mm tablet with a 12.3-inch 3K OLED display and a 165Hz refresh rate. It uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform and includes AI-enhanced multitasking tools for productivity and content creation.

MagicPad 4 includes cross-device collaboration features similar to those on Magic V6, including interaction across multiple platforms. Honor also referenced a Linux Lab in Developer Options and said OpenClaw, its AI assistant, can be deployed and run on MagicPad 4, subject to installation and deployment requirements.

MagicBook Pro 14 extends the portfolio into laptops. It uses Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and includes a 14.6-inch OLED display. Honor highlighted battery life, performance management, and lightweight design as key points.

Robotics move

Alongside the consumer devices, Honor unveiled its first humanoid robot as an extension of its work on embodied AI, with use cases including shopping assistance, workplace inspections, and companionship.

Honor plans to use its experience in smartphones and connected devices as a base for consumer-focused robots. It also said ecosystem continuity could allow future devices to recognise users and respond from the first interaction.

Magic V6 will be available in selected markets in the second half of the year, with regional details still to be confirmed. Configurations, colours, and pricing will be announced locally.