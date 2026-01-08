Samsung unveils AI-led premium TV roadmap to 2026

Samsung has set out its television roadmap through 2026, outlining a strategy built around artificial intelligence, ultra-large screens and new display technologies including Micro RGB and OLED.

The company detailed its plans at a Visual Display Deep Dive session at CES in Las Vegas, led by SW Yong, President of VD Business at Samsung Electronics. Executives described a shift in the global TV market towards premium models, bigger screen sizes and more intelligent services.

Samsung said Micro RGB and OLED would sit at the top end of its portfolio in 2026. It expects mini LED models to broaden access to premium features and image performance. Ultra-large displays will sit across the range as the firm targets more immersive viewing in living rooms and other spaces.

The company has held the top global TV brand position for twenty consecutive years. It is now seeking to extend that position as television moves deeper into the connected home.

"We are currently experiencing a transformation in the way viewers enjoy the television experience, shifting from one centred on viewing to one based on direct interaction with users," said President Yong, President of VD Business, Samsung Electronics. "As television evolves, Samsung is continuing to earn its leadership role year after year by building on its legacy of hardware excellence."

AI-focused platform

Samsung placed a new artificial intelligence platform, Vision AI Companion, at the centre of its 2026 television strategy. The system will sit across the company's ecosystem of screens.

The company described Vision AI Companion as an intelligent layer that will make operation of the TV more intuitive. It will also underpin new forms of interaction between viewers and their sets. Samsung plans to embed AI in more products in parallel with enhancements in traditional picture quality.

Samsung said this approach would expand the television's role beyond video and gaming. It said integration with smart home functions would deepen and that engagement with on-screen services would become more personalised.

Vision AI Companion will roll out in selected regions and models first. Samsung indicated that features and availability will vary and that some functions will depend on specific remote controls and local language support.

Premium screen push

The Deep Dive session also highlighted a new 130-inch Micro RGB television. Samsung described the product as a first for the company in technical terms and positioned it at the premium end of its 2026 line-up.

Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of VD Business, said rising content quality was driving expectations for more immersive viewing experiences.

"As the quality of content improves, it's natural for users to want a higher degree of immersion," said EVP Lee, Executive Vice President of VD Business, Samsung Electronics. "As we develop our products, Samsung is focusing on the tangible experiences brought by technologies like VAC, rather than just their technical specifications."

Samsung plans to maintain OLED in the premium bracket alongside Micro RGB. It will use mini LED to target consumers who want higher-end specifications without moving to the most expensive tiers. The firm framed this tiered approach as a response to a market trend towards bigger and more feature-rich sets.

The company also reiterated its interest in lifestyle television designs. These include models that emphasise aesthetics, flexible placement in the home and alternative use cases beyond traditional broadcast and streaming consumption.

Connected home role

Samsung is positioning the TV as a central device in the connected home. It views the screen as a hub for interaction with other smart devices, as well as a primary display for entertainment.

The firm said its long-standing focus on hardware would continue. It will now place greater emphasis on software layers, AI systems and integrations with its wider product ecosystem.

Executives at the session linked this combined hardware and software approach with the company's efforts across other categories such as smartphones, wearables and home appliances. They said cross-device experiences would become more consistent as AI features and connectivity options spread.

As it looks beyond 2026, Samsung plans further updates to its television portfolio and its AI platform. The company said it would continue to refine both picture quality and intelligent functions as it pursues growth in the premium TV segment.