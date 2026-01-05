Samsung unveils 130-inch Micro RGB TV flagship at CES

Samsung has introduced what it describes as the world's first 130-inch Micro RGB TV, extending its push into ultra-large, high-end home displays with a new flagship set that will debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

The R95H model represents Samsung's largest Micro RGB display to date. The company is positioning the product at the top of its television line-up, with a focus on picture performance, industrial design and the integration of artificial intelligence-based features.

Micro RGB technology sits within a broader industry drive towards new screen formats at the premium end of the TV market. Manufacturers are using it in an effort to differentiate large displays from conventional LCD and OLED sets.

"Micro RGB represents the peak of our picture quality innovation, and the new 130-inch model takes that vision even further," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. "We're reviving the spirit of our original design philosophy introduced more than a decade ago to deliver an unmistakably premium display, engineered with technology for a new generation."

Design focus

Samsung is placing significant emphasis on the physical presence of the new screen. The 130-inch Micro RGB TV features a large, prominent frame and an audio system integrated into the structure of the set. The firm claims the design aims to make the display resemble an expansive window that visually extends the room rather than a conventional television.

The product introduces what Samsung calls the Timeless Frame. This design follows on from the company's Timeless Gallery intorduced in 2013. The new frame has a more refined profile and surrounds the ultra-large screen in a way that Samsung says creates the impression the display floats within its borders

The company states that this visual approach is intended to turn the set into a focal point within a living space. The frame design draws inspiration from grand architectural windows. The display aims to present itself as both a functional TV and a decorative object within the home.

Sound sits within the frame structure. Samsung says the audio system is tuned in relation to the screen size. The goal is that picture and audio feel aligned within the room.

In comments aimed at the Australian market, the company linked the new model to a trend towards larger home screens.

"Big screens are no longer the exception; they're the expectation. Responding to this demand, Samsung is introducing its largest Micro RGB TV with a timeless design that transforms the best picture quality into an artistic centrepiece to elevate home decor. Micro RGB is ideal for bringing friends and family together to share in moments that matter via life-like realism through unmatched colour accuracy, Glare-Free display, and added brightness, ideal for Australian living spaces" said Simon Howe, Director - AV, Samsung Australia.

Picture technology

The new 130-inch model sits at the top of Samsung's Micro RGB range in terms of image processing features. The set uses what the company calls Micro RGB AI Engine Pro. This system applies artificial intelligence techniques to adjust image characteristics. Samsung says it refines contrast and enhances dull tones. The firm states that the result is more vivid colour and improved detail in bright and dark areas of the picture.

The TV also incorporates Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro. These technologies form part of the processing chain that manages colour and high dynamic range content. Samsung says the combination is designed to support realism and picture fidelity on the very large panel.

Samsung highlights Micro RGB Precision Colour 100. The company says this specification delivers 100% of the BT.2020 wide colour gamut, which is a standard used in high-end video production. The set has certification from German testing body Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) for its Micro RGB colour reproduction.

The company states that the display can present finely controlled hues. The goal is that colours appear true to life at the scale of a 130-inch screen.

The model includes Samsung's Glare Free technology. The treatment on the panel surface aims to reduce reflections in bright environments. The company says this helps preserve colour accuracy and contrast across different lighting conditions within typical living spaces.

Audio and AI features

The 130-inch Micro RGB TV supports HDR10+ ADVANCED. This format allows dynamic metadata in high dynamic range content. The set also uses what Samsung calls Eclipsa Audio, which it describes as a system that enhances sound quality from the integrated frame-based speakers.

The TV includes Samsung's enhanced Vision AI Companion. This interface provides access to a range of AI-based functions and third-party applications. The company lists AI Football Mode Pro and AI Sound Controller Pro among these features.

AI Football Mode Pro focuses on live sports content. AI Sound Controller Pro applies processing to audio output. The set also supports Generative Wallpaper. This feature enables the screen to present AI-generated visual patterns when not in active use.

The model has integration with Microsoft Copilot as part of its software suite. This links the television to broader productivity and AI tools. It extends the set beyond traditional broadcast and streaming applications.

Samsung plans to showcase the 130-inch Micro RGB TV within its exhibition zone during CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The company is inviting Australian consumers to register their interest in its 2026 product line-up ahead of wider availability.