Today
Story image
HP
Chromebook
Chrome OS

HP unveils new range of Chrome OS-powered devices

HP has unveiled its new range of Chrome-powered PC and notebook devices, as well as a new monitor designed to complement the range.

Chromebook x2 11 - a detachable notebook with plenty of battery life

The Chromebook x2 11 is the company’s first detachable notebook, which the company has designed to provide ‘the mobility of a smartphone but the productivity of a bigger touch-centric device’.

The x2 11 includes a magnetic, detachable keyboard and a kickstand that enables 170-degree positioning.

HP says it’s the first Chromebook detachable to feature the Snapdragon 7c compute platform, which was designed for cloud-based operating systems like Chrome OS.

The x2 11 features an 11-inch 2K resolution, 3:2 ratio display, an oversized touchpad and an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI certified pen. It also includes an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

Further, the x2 11 holds up to 11 hours of battery life, and it has onboard wi-fi 5, with optional 4G LTE.

The X2 11 features sustainably sourced packaging. It is both Energy Star Certified and ePeat Gold certified.

“The Chromebook x2 11 is the first device of its kind, demonstrating the breakthrough computing experiences made possible through the collaboration between Qualcomm, HP, and Google, and we are proud to enable this innovative design,” comments Qualcomm Technologies senior director, product management, Miguel Nunes.

All-in-one PCs are not dead yet

The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop (AiO) is a Chrome-based PC with a rotating display (90 degrees for portrait or landscape mode), with 20 degrees of upward tilt.

It features Intel Core processors with options of up to 256 GB SSD storage and up to 16 GB DRAM memory. There is also a 5 MP camera, two 5W speakers, and also features compatibility with Chromebook certified wireless Bluetooth mice and keyboards.

The speaker cloth is 100% recycled polyester, features sustainably sourced packaging, and is both Energy Star Certified and ePeat Silver certified.

“Chromebase AiO delivers the evolving collaboration, entertainment, and learning experiences for today's families,” comments Intel VP and GM of desktop, workstation, and channel group, Mandy Mock.

An extra monitor if you need it

HP engineered the new M24fb USB-C monitor for compatibility with its Chromebook certified range. It comes with a 65w USB-C cable that works not only with Chromebooks but also any USB-C capable laptop. 

The monitor also has HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certified technology that reduces blue light without impacting colours.

HP says the monitor is sustainably made containing recycled materials and ocean-bound plastics, and packaged in 100% recyclable packing.

Local pricing has not been revealed.

Related stories
Rise in hacking tool downloads as cybercrime becomes 'more organised than ever'>>
Hands-on review: HP Envy Pro 6430 + Instant Ink>>
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market>>
Hands-on review: PNY HP flash drives>>
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs>>
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Game review
Game review: Cris Tales
There have been many modern JRPGs released over the years, although the more recent ones are different from the games of the past.>>
Story image
Malware
New malware strain targeting Mac users for only $49
A new malware strain has evolved to steal the information of MacOS users.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Extortion payments hit new records as ransomware crisis intensifies
The ransomware crisis will continue to gain momentum as cybercrime groups further hone tactics for coercing victims into paying and develop new approaches for making attacks more disruptive. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The wonderful world of Cricut Maker 3
Cricut has something to offer anyone who wants to add pizazz to their crafting projects.>>
Story image
Cyber attack
Global cyber attacks up as ransomware surges by 93%
Global cyber attacks have increased by 29% in the last six months, as hackers continue to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic.>>
Story image
Malvertising
Malvertising targeting IoT devices connected to smart home networks
"It is critical that we have the checks and balances to identify and contain potential malicious threats before they can infect users' devices.">>
Story image
Virtual machine / VM
Parallels Desktop 17 announced - Apples M1 chip and Windows 11 enable impressive new features
Parallels announce Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac, with major new features for running native Windows applications on Macs with Apple M1 and Intel chips. >>
Story image
Olympic Games
Olympic Broadcasting Services hosted in Alibaba cloud for the first time
"This is perhaps the biggest technological change in the broadcasting industry for more than half a century.">>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
90% of crypto enthusiasts expecting inflation to be a real problem
“As an asset in limited supply, fast growing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin can be a strong inflation hedge against devaluing fiat currencies.">>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Why a US company called Framework could change laptop design forever
Framework believes the consumer electronics industry is completely broken - so it's starting a laptop revolution.>>
Story image
consumer data right
Consumer data right overdue, but privacy crucial, advocates warn
Consumer advocates say the time is right to allow individuals and companies greater access to the data that is held about them, but warn privacy issues, impacts for Māori and what the new law actually covers need to be considered carefully.>>
Story image
Hacking
Rise in hacking tool downloads as cybercrime becomes 'more organised than ever'
"The proliferation of pirated hacking tools and underground forums are allowing previously low-level actors to pose serious risks to enterprise security.">>
Story image
Google
Google intensifies NZ ops with cloud interconnect location, new hires & Auckland office
The company has launched a Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect location in Auckland, and a new AUNZ Google Cloud region in Melbourne, Australia.>>
Story image
Phishing
Microsoft tops list for most imitated brands for phishing attempts
Tech giant Microsoft was again the brand most frequently targeted by cybercriminals.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber attackers will have weaponised operational technology environments to harm or kill humans - Gartner
"Security and risk management leaders should be more concerned about real world hazards to humans and the environment, rather than information theft.">>
Story image
Microsoft 365
1 in every 4 companies using Microsoft 365 suffered security breach>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HP Envy Pro 6430 + Instant Ink>>
Story image
DDR4
Hands-on review: Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4-4600 memory>>
Story image
Phishing
Surge in targeted spear phishing as attackers look for weak link>>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams among top phishing attacks>>
Story image
Trade Me
Trade Me hands less customer info over to authorities according to Transparency Report>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X) >>
Story image
Scams
Tech support scams remain a global threat - Microsoft>>
Story image
5G
Vodafone rolls out 5G services to Whanganui >>
Story image
Home audio
Sony gears up to release new home theatre and soundbars for more advanced surround sound>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: F1 2021 (PC)>>
Story image
Google
Google unveils new Nest Cams and Doorbells >>
Story image
Cyber Threats
Chance of PC users encountering cyber threats increase>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Chernobylite (PC)>>
Story image
Internet of Things / IOT
Vodafone increases IoT network footprint>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Google Nest Hub 2nd generation >>
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe works with global tech giants to address online harm in NZ>>
Story image
Event
You're invited: She Sharp presents Women in Data & Analytics on August 24th>>
More stories