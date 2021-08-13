Today

HP unveils new range of Chrome OS-powered devices

HP has unveiled its new range of Chrome-powered PC and notebook devices, as well as a new monitor designed to complement the range.

Chromebook x2 11 - a detachable notebook with plenty of battery life

The Chromebook x2 11 is the company’s first detachable notebook, which the company has designed to provide ‘the mobility of a smartphone but the productivity of a bigger touch-centric device’.

The x2 11 includes a magnetic, detachable keyboard and a kickstand that enables 170-degree positioning.

HP says it’s the first Chromebook detachable to feature the Snapdragon 7c compute platform, which was designed for cloud-based operating systems like Chrome OS.

The x2 11 features an 11-inch 2K resolution, 3:2 ratio display, an oversized touchpad and an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI certified pen. It also includes an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

Further, the x2 11 holds up to 11 hours of battery life, and it has onboard wi-fi 5, with optional 4G LTE.

The X2 11 features sustainably sourced packaging. It is both Energy Star Certified and ePeat Gold certified.

“The Chromebook x2 11 is the first device of its kind, demonstrating the breakthrough computing experiences made possible through the collaboration between Qualcomm, HP, and Google, and we are proud to enable this innovative design,” comments Qualcomm Technologies senior director, product management, Miguel Nunes.

All-in-one PCs are not dead yet

The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop (AiO) is a Chrome-based PC with a rotating display (90 degrees for portrait or landscape mode), with 20 degrees of upward tilt.

It features Intel Core processors with options of up to 256 GB SSD storage and up to 16 GB DRAM memory. There is also a 5 MP camera, two 5W speakers, and also features compatibility with Chromebook certified wireless Bluetooth mice and keyboards.

The speaker cloth is 100% recycled polyester, features sustainably sourced packaging, and is both Energy Star Certified and ePeat Silver certified.

“Chromebase AiO delivers the evolving collaboration, entertainment, and learning experiences for today's families,” comments Intel VP and GM of desktop, workstation, and channel group, Mandy Mock.

An extra monitor if you need it

HP engineered the new M24fb USB-C monitor for compatibility with its Chromebook certified range. It comes with a 65w USB-C cable that works not only with Chromebooks but also any USB-C capable laptop.

The monitor also has HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certified technology that reduces blue light without impacting colours.

HP says the monitor is sustainably made containing recycled materials and ocean-bound plastics, and packaged in 100% recyclable packing.

Local pricing has not been revealed.