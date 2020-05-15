Huawei partners up to build 5G-enabled automobile ecosphere

Huawei has established an alliance with 18 automakers in a bid to build a 5G-enabled automobile ecosphere.

The aim of the ecosphere is to accelerate commercial use of 5G technologies in the industry.

According to Huawei, the first batch of 18 automakers of the alliance include First Automobile Group, Chang'an Automobile, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, SAIC Motor Corporation, Guangzhou Automobile Group, BYD Auto, Great Wall Motors, Chery Holdings and JAC Motors.

"Together with the deep convergence of automotive and ICT, intelligent connected vehicle emerges as a new revolutionary development engine of human society, with its impact goes far beyond the two industries themselves," says Eric Xu, Huawei rotating chairman.

Xu says with advantages in transmission speed, reliability and low latency, 5G technology is considered essential for enhancing connected vehicles’ self-driving and entertainment capabilities."

According to GlobalData, the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) will be the leading region in terms of 5G technology adoption, with 1.14 billion subscribers, accounting for sixty five percent of global 5G subscriptions by 2024, which will significantly influence the segments like the Internet of Things and automobile.

Since the launch of its first 5G communications hardware MH5000 in April 2019, Huawei has provided products and technologies such as the T-Box platform for ecosystem partners to support 5G vehicle and 5G+C-V2X intelligent network application innovation.

In April, Huawei launched a new DC fast-charging module product “Huawei HiCharger”, a solution to NEV charging infrastructures.

The company is also building an open intelligent driving platform to study app interface, car controlling systems, smart cockpits and the internet of vehicles.

Over the past year, many international and domestic automotive companies have launched various innovations in self-driving, intelligent network, and information services based on Huawei's 5G products and solutions, gradually enabling consumers to perceive the value of 5G technologies in automobiles.

"Huawei does not make cars", says Xu. "Based on ICT, Huawei aims to be a digital car oriented and new-added components provider."

