Story image
Data
Telecommunications
Mobiles
Vodafone

Huge jump in data use over new year period - Vodafone NZ

By Shannon Williams, Tue 4 Jan 2022

The 2021/22 New Year period looked a little different this year, with many festivals and events delayed due to shifting alert levels, so it appears that Vodafone customers instead turned to their phones to celebrate.

According to the telecommunications firm, there was a 55% increase in data used across Vodafone NZs mobile networks between 8pm on December 31st and 11pm on January 1st when compared to the same period last year.

Sharina Nisha, Head of Network Services, said Vodafone NZ's teams were prepared for another massive traffic spike, especially with a spike of 51% more data used over the Christmas period. 

"We are laser focused on helping connect our customers to their loved ones, so we expect these types of internet data surges over holiday periods. With the borders still closed, its no surprise people wanted to share the celebrations with those closest to them virtually, by tapping into digital channels," she says.

Vodafone customers consumed 975 terabytes (TB) of mobile data over the New Years Eve period, compared to 630 TB during the same period on New Years 2020/21. For context that would equate to streaming 650,106 hours of high-definition video (based on 1080p at 1.5GB per hour).

"It is fair to say that 2021 has been a busy year for our technology teams, responding to ongoing data increases and upgrading digital infrastructure across Aotearoa, especially in rapidly growing regional towns and cities," says Nisha.

"Whether you are at a campground, bach or just chilling at home, we want our customers to be able to connect to loved ones," she says.

In addition to upgrading or building approximately 200 cell sites in 2021, over summer Vodafone is deploying temporary cell sites on wheels (COWs) at particularly busy events around Aotearoa so festival goers can keep in touch with one another.

NYE data traffic volumes were measured between 8pm on December 31st and 11pm on January 1st.

Vodafone customers used 1,777 Terabytes (TB) of data across Christmas Day and Boxing Day, compared to 1,178 TB of data across New Zealand during the same two days last year, cracking a 51% increase year-on-year.

That is equivalent to New Zealanders streaming more than 1,184,667 hours of video in just two days.

The most popular time to go online - such as to stream content, video-call, or check out the latest online deals, was between 8-9pm on both Christmas and Boxing Day, with the peaks seeing 58 TB and 61 TB of data used respectively.

 

Related stories
2degrees, Orcon merger to take on telco powerhouses Vodafone and Spark>>
Vodafone data use jumps more than 50% over Christmas>>
App tourism is on the rise according to new report>>
2degrees goes live with its 5G network>>
D-Link D launches world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router>>
AI modeled on the spread of human viruses to combat cyber attacks>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Entries open for 2022 Australasian Women in AI Awards
“These awards are held to recognise and celebrate the incredible work of women in AI across our region.">>
Story image
Manufacturing
New robotics deal paves way for innovative industry applications
A new partnership between global robotics company Nexxis and Invert Robotics will see the new technology become available across multiple industries.>>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The Great Resignation will drive cyber attacks in 2022
AI cyber security experts Darktrace predict that the Great Resignation we’ve seen during the pandemic will drive cyber attacks in 2022. >>
Story image
Music
Hand-on review: Sony X-Series XG500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker & Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones
For as long as I can remember, Sony have been known as purveyors of quality sound. I leapt at the opportunity to review two of their latest products.>>
Story image
Malware
Check Point reveals the top 10 malware affecting New Zealanders in November
Formbook, Emotet, and Trickbot take the top three spots in November's list from the Check Point Software threat intelligence arm.>>
Story image
Gaming
University of Waikato says it's 'game on' for esports
In what might just be a New Zealand first, budding esports stars can now study this booming industry as part of their university degrees.>>
Story image
Ransomware
New threat intelligence from Sophos following the Apache Log4Shell vulnerability
Sophos has provided new threat intelligence following the reporting of the Apache Log4Shell vulnerability.>>
Story image
Social Media
TikTok's unveils plans to safeguard and diversify recommendations
TikTok has unveiled new details about the platform's work to safeguard and diversify its recommendation system. >>
Story image
Research
Great expectations: Kiwi consumers may be let down over Christmas
New research has revealed Kiwis have expectations of quick, cheap and free delivery in the age of online shopping, but expected delays over the Christmas period may cause a change in generally positive attitudes.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals adopt con-artist tactics to trick unsuspecting Kiwis
Cybercriminals are stepping up their game in New Zealand with a combination of cybercrime strategies and telephone tactics straight out of the con-artists playbook.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Adobe, Microsoft reinvent future of work with expansion of strategic partnership
"As we enter a new chapter, it is critical to give employees modern tools to collaborate seamlessly, no matter where the team is or what device they are using.">>
Story image
WelTec
Whitireia and WelTec preparing graduates to fill ICT skills shortage
"Creating positive konga and employer outcomes by collaborating with industry is a key objective of Whitireia and WelTec, and this programme is a great example.">>
Story image
Microsoft
Cybersecurity 2022: Mobile malware, passwordless authentication fails, and hackers in space
"Though we commend Microsoft for making this bold move, we believe all single-factor authentication mechanisms are the wrong choice and repeat password mistakes of old.">>
Story image
Fintech
New online shopping platform allows shoppers to get others to pay for their items
New fintech startup YouPay offers a unique online shopping option where you pick what items you want from over 250 retailers and get someone else to pay.>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf (Xbox One/Xbox Series X)
Microids and OSome Studio invite players to do some Smurfing and Smurf-up the evil Gargamel’s latest fiendish plan in The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf.>>
Story image
PIJF
Investigation: The NZ Govt is weakening its grip on nuisance spam>>
Story image
Vodafone
2degrees, Orcon merger to take on telco powerhouses Vodafone and Spark>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Increase in holiday bot attacks, new type of Grinch Bot uncovered>>
Story image
Ingram Micro
Moochies Connect Phone Watch to help parents keep track of their kids>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is Log4J and how does it affect you?>>
Story image
Microsoft
Soul Machines and Microsoft partner to enhance AI solutions>>
Story image
Sustainability
Here come the Greenfluencers: 5 tech trends that will fuel the green transition in 2022>>
Story image
Displays
LG to demonstrate new ways of using flexible OLED displays>>
Story image
Gaming
Board games go digital for the festive season>>
Story image
McAfee
Heightened cyber threats this holiday season according to McAfee and FireEye>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom releases a host of new features and updates, including video voicemail and workspace reservation>>
Story image
Gaming
Is the Metaverse really the next big digital thing?>>
Story image
Wireless
COVID-19 pandemic to fuel wearables, wireless growth in 2022>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone data use jumps more than 50% over Christmas>>
Story image
The University of Waikato
Roadmap launched to grow New Zealand's robotics industry>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Gaming company Polemos to enable the monetisation of NFT gaming assets from blockchain games.>>
Story image
PNY
PNY announces the launch of XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSD and PNY XLR8 PlayStation 5 SSD Heatsink>>
Story image
Trade
Digital trade pivotal in unlocking economic benefits for NZ, report finds>>
More stories