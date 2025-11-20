Kara Pure 2 creates mineral water at home from atmospheric air

Kara Water has unveiled Kara Pure 2, a home device that extracts drinking water from the air and adds minerals, aimed at addressing concerns over microplastic and chemical contamination in bottled and tap water.

Device features

Kara Pure 2 can deliver up to 10 litres of mineralised, alkaline water each day. The machine uses a recirculating system designed to keep water fresh and maintain quality. An EPA-certified air filter is included to ensure that both the incoming air and the water produced remain clean. The process requires only plugging in the device, with no plumbing or installation needed.

The product line's earlier devices, Kara Pure and Kara Pod Coffee Machine, have previously achieved recognition from media outlets for their design and function.

Market impact

Since its commercial launch in 2021, Kara Water has produced more than one million litres of water, with over 1,000 units sold globally. The company states that it targets families looking to reduce their reliance on bottled water while addressing concerns about water purity.

Recent studies highlighted by Kara Water indicate that bottled water contains an average of 240,000 microplastic particles per litre. Research from the US Geological Survey also found that nearly half of US tap water supplies might be contaminated with persistent chemicals, prompting increased interest in alternative sources of clean water.

Technical process

Kara Pure 2 uses atmospheric condensation to extract humidity, which is then filtered through an ultrafiltration system. This stage removes microplastics and larger contaminants from the harvested water. After filtration, minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, sodium, and silicic acid are added, producing water with a pH above 9.2. The mineralisation step is intended to provide a milder taste and ensure the supply meets users' preferences.

The machine is designed to be suitable for kitchen or office environments, with a brushed steel finish and a taller silhouette that takes up minimal counter space.

Biomimicry approach

The company's technology is inspired by the Stenocara gracilipes beetle, found in the Namib Desert, which survives by collecting water from the atmosphere through its shell. Kara Water has used biomimicry to replicate this ability in its air-to-water systems, employing surface engineering concepts to attract and condense moisture efficiently.

The approach is positioned as an answer to global concerns about water scarcity, energy use, and the demand for sustainable domestic water solutions. While the device targets the consumer segment, its technology is derived from larger industrial systems used for water production in arid regions.

"The technology that once powered industrial water systems is now in people's homes," said Cody Soodeen, Co-Founder and CEO, Kara Water. "With Kara Pure 2, we're delivering a consumer-ready solution for healthy, reliable, and sustainable hydration-without pipes, bottles, or compromise."