Lancom backs Whānau Day 2025 to inspire Auckland youth in tech

Lancom Technology has confirmed its continued support for Whānau Day 2025, an event aimed at encouraging young people in Auckland to consider careers in the technology sector.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Manukau's Due Drop Event Centre, offering a range of activities designed to inspire curiosity and provide information about opportunities within digital industries. Organisers expect more than 1,000 students and their families to participate, engaging with hands-on technology demonstrations, listening to guest speakers, and seeing examples of local innovation.

Community focus

Jenna Langdon, Head of People & Culture at Lancom Technology, highlighted Whānau Day's importance to the company's outreach efforts. Langdon explained, "With our values of talent, continuous learning, and curiosity, we have participated in AWS Indigitech which preceded Whānau Day and are thrilled to again get behind an event that we know makes a big impact on families and rangatahi across the rohe."

Now entering its third year of involvement, Lancom Technology is again collaborating with Amazon Web Services, One New Zealand, and Ultra Group NZ to deliver Whānau Day. According to Langdon, the company is taking a practical approach to addressing talent shortages in the technology field.

"We see skills shortages first-hand as a technology services company," continues Langdon, "And it is through initiatives like Whānau Day that we can demonstrate the wonder of technology to young people, inspiring them to learn, grow, and reach their full potential as high-earning members of this fantastic industry."

Pathways into tech

Lancom Technology has a history of fostering new talent, with several staff progressing through their careers within the organisation. Waruna Kirimetiyawa, former Chief Executive Officer of Lancom and now Lyra Group ANZ Regional CEO, began his own career at Lancom straight after university.

"You could say I'm living proof of how a career can start from humble beginnings," he says.

Kirimetiyawa credited early opportunities and direction for helping shape his path in the industry. "It all starts with vision, a plan, and direction. And Whānau Day is, for many, that spark towards a brighter future."

Current Lancom Technology Chief Executive, Priscila Bernardes, has similarly progressed from a junior entry to the top role within a decade. Bernardes underscored the significance of making technology accessible to everyone in the community.

"Technology is a powerful enabler, and we have a role to ensure we are making it accessible to our community" she notes.

She went on to detail the inclusive goal of the event, saying, "Whānau Day is about breaking down barriers and showing young people that they belong in tech. We are proud to stand alongside AWS, One NZ, and Ultra Group to make this vision real."

Event overview

Alongside its educational offerings, Whānau Day 2025 will feature interactive demonstrations, insights from industry professionals, and activities suitable for the entire family. The organisers emphasise that young attendees can learn about potential career paths within technology and connect with professionals.

Lancom and its partners are continuing to invest in local communities through engagement aimed at developing future talent pipelines. Representatives from all supporting organisations are expected to attend, contributing to both the event's operations and its programming content.