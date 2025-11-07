LG secures top prizes at CES 2026 for OLED & smart tech

LG Electronics has secured multiple accolades at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards, receiving distinction for its consumer electronics across a broad range of product categories. The company collected two Best of Innovation awards, highlighting achievements in home entertainment and smart life technology.

OLED TV recognition

Among the honours, LG's SIGNATURE OLED T television was awarded a Best of Innovation prize in the Imaging category. This marks the fourth consecutive year that an LG OLED TV has received such recognition at the CES awards. The new OLED T features a transparent 77-inch display with 4K resolution and wireless audiovisual transmission. The model aims to offer an alternative viewing experience, pairing visual clarity with the flexibility of a transparent screen.

The OLED T follows LG's pattern of highlighting display technologies in recent years, including previous wins for its Brightness Enhancement OLED, the company's first wireless OLED TV, and its bendable gaming OLED.

Smart platform awards

LG's webOS smart TV platform received dual Innovation Awards, recognised in both the Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity categories. This is the second consecutive year that webOS has been honoured for cybersecurity, indicating a continued focus on digital safety and advanced functionality in its content platform.

Home appliance developments

The company's latest built-in robot vacuum station was also among the winners. The vacuum station has a design intended for discreet installation in spaces such as under kitchen sinks or behind doors. It features a steam-cleaning system that operates for both the vacuum and the station. This development targets improved cleaning performance and hygiene in domestic environments.

Product range recognition

Outside televisions and home appliances, LG received additional recognition for its premium LCD TV with Micro RGB technology, the StanbyME 2 portable screen, and the UltraFine evo 6K professional monitor. The UltraFine evo is noted for offering support for 6K resolution alongside the latest Thunderbolt 5 interface.

Design and display focus

LG highlighted its growing focus on display engineering, as demonstrated by the OLED T's staging at the APEC CEO Summit Korea in 2025. The company used 28 units of the transparent TV to construct a kinetic media chandelier, offering a public demonstration of its approach to future display applications.

"Presented annually by the Consumer Technology Association ahead of CES - the world's largest consumer electronics and IT trade show - the Innovation Awards recognise products and services that drive the future of technology and design," said LG Electronics.

The complete list of LG's CES 2026 Innovation Award-winning products will be disclosed at the upcoming event in Las Vegas.