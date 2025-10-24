LG unveils 136-inch MAGNIT Active Micro LED home cinema display

LG has introduced the LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED, a home cinema display featuring Active Matrix technology and a 136-inch 4K screen.

The newly launched model represents an expansion of LG's MAGNIT lineup, offering a screen measuring approximately 3 metres wide by 1.7 metres tall. With a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, LG aims to provide a high degree of immersion and visual realism for home entertainment users.

Active Matrix technology in the new MAGNIT model delivers pixel-level control through a self-emissive Micro LED display. Each pixel generates its own light, resulting in greater clarity and detail when compared to conventional Passive Matrix systems that control pixels in rows and columns. According to LG, this technological approach delivers a more refined, ultra-high-definition picture across the large display area.

The display benefits from LG's proprietary surface treatment technology, which enhances black levels and reduces the impact of ambient light, improving colour accuracy. The modular design is engineered for precise panel alignment, aiming to minimise gaps and present a seamless surface. LG has also designed the screen to be flicker-free, seeking to improve comfort for viewers during extended use.

Audio on the MAGNIT Active Micro LED is delivered via built-in speakers positioned on each side of the display. The system provides 4.2-channel surround sound and a total audio output of 100 watts. Support for enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) enables lossless playback of high-quality audio, allowing users to experience cinematic sound in a domestic setting.

The LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED is powered by LG's α9 AI Processor 6th Generation. The processor is designed to analyse content in real time, interpreting the creator's intent and optimising individual scenes. The processor also reduces image noise, enhances clarity, and independently identifies faces, objects, text, and background elements, offering a natural, detailed result. The display's 144Hz refresh rate is intended to provide smooth and blur-free motion, which is significant for gaming and sports-related content.

LG's webOS platform powers the display's smart capabilities. Users can access free ad-supported streaming television through LG Channels, along with other over-the-top and gaming content. By subscribing to LG Gallery+, users may also display a range of curated visual content, including artwork and game illustrations, as part of a personalised home exhibition. Connectivity is expanded with support for AirPlay 2 and Miracast, permitting users to share screens from iOS or Android devices.

In terms of visual technology, the MAGNIT Active Micro LED features Dolby Vision for enhanced colour, contrast and detail. The unit has been granted Colour Consistency Wide Viewing certification by TÜV Rheinland, affirming the model's colour uniformity and wide viewing angles even with its large size.

Certification for electromagnetic compatibility has been received under Federal Communications Commission regulations for residential settings. Additionally, the British Standards Institution has awarded the product Class 2 certification in its flammability assessment, confirming the display's suitability for indoor and residential use.

"With its impressive size that spans an entire wall in lifelike colors and stunning high-definition detail, the new LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED transforms a home into a true theater, delivering an unmatched cinematic experience," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

Looking to the future, LG intends to develop the MAGNIT Active Micro LED into a scalable video wall solution, with the aim of strengthening its offering in the B2B market.