Microsoft unveils Snapdragon X2 Surface Pro & Laptop

Microsoft has introduced new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices powered by Snapdragon X2 processors, expanding the Surface line-up for professional and consumer users.

The new products include a 13-inch Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models in 13.8-inch and 15-inch sizes. They will also be offered through the Surface for Business channel.

The announcement comes as Microsoft broadens the Surface range across different price points and use cases. It also plans to add Surface Laptop Ultra and a Surface RTX Spark Dev Box to the wider line-up later.

The new Surface Pro starts at USD $1,499 and offers up to 53% faster graphics performance than the previous generation, up to 15.5 hours of battery life, and a 1440p Quad HD camera with an ultrawide field of view.

Available in Platinum, Black, and Dune on selected models, the latest Surface Pro retains the 2-in-1 format, combining tablet use with a full Windows desktop environment. An optional OLED display is available, and the optional Surface Pro Flex Keyboard now also comes in Dune.

The Surface Laptop starts at USD $1,599. The 13.8-inch and 15-inch models deliver up to 58% more graphics performance than the previous generation.

Battery life is rated at up to 20 hours on the 13.8-inch version and up to 19 hours on the 15-inch model. Both use LCD displays, and the 15-inch version has a sharper screen than its predecessor, increasing from 201 pixels per inch to 262 pixels per inch.

Surface Laptop colour options include Platinum, Black, and Dune, while the 13.8-inch model is also available in Jade. Microsoft also highlighted the laptop range's camera system, citing external testing by DXOMARK.

AI focus

Microsoft positioned the new devices around mixed AI workloads that shift between local processing and cloud-based computing. The hardware includes neural processing unit silicon and Windows integration designed to support on-device inference as well as access to cloud systems.

Microsoft argues that users increasingly need machines that can handle both approaches within the same workflow. The pitch is aimed at developers, creative workers, and other professionals whose tasks move between local and remote compute resources.

Design changes

Microsoft also emphasised haptic feedback in the new models. Users will feel tactile responses through the Surface Laptop touchpad and through Slim Pen use with Surface Pro across Windows and supported applications.

Affinity apps will be pinned to the Start menu on consumer devices. On Surface for Business devices, the Affinity app must be installed separately.

Repair and materials

Alongside performance changes, Microsoft said the devices were designed with repairability and materials use in mind. The 13-inch Surface Pro and both Surface Laptop models use a 100% recycled aluminium enclosure, according to Microsoft's description of the parts covered by that claim.

Each device is also certified by ENERGY STAR, and all exceed the certification efficiency baseline by at least 50%, according to Microsoft. The company also introduced a new Surface Repair Tool with guided workflows for tasks including battery, display, and camera tests, along with repair guidance for eligible parts such as the battery, display, touchpad, and motherboard.

The latest launch continues a period of expansion for Surface. Earlier updates to the business range included new security and privacy features, such as an integrated privacy screen, while the broader portfolio now spans entry-level devices to higher-specification systems aimed at developers and creative professionals.

In outlining the strategy behind the hardware, Microsoft said the Surface range is being shaped by how people use it across architecture, software development, education, and field work. "We'll keep building. The rest is yours," the company said.