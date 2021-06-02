FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Mobile vendors scramble as handset market transitions to 5G

02 Jun 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Mobile device vendors are scramble for differentiation as the handset market is set to transition to 5G, says ABI research.

The analyst company says the race is on for OEMs to find a level of differentiation in their flagship portfolios to help boost margins and improve market share.

Despite a backdrop of the on-going effects of the pandemic and the geopolitical landscape, the impact on 5G supply chains throughout the past year has been minimal when compared to the wider smartphone market. This has led to 5G mobile device models becoming more diverse, brought to market quickly at a wide variety of price points, accelerating affordability and adoption. 

The mobile market is quickly transitioning to 5G and many leading OEMs are pushing ever-deeper into the lower-priced 5G smartphone segment. 

According to a new report from ABI Research, 681 million 5G handsets will be shipped in 2022.

And while there is a continuing need for vendors to drive adoption of cutting-edge trends in industrial designs, screen technology, chipsets, and camera setups, notably in flagship smartphones, they are also looking to alternative points of differentiation to keep pushing the envelope on innovation and an enhanced user experience. 

"As the market will bear witness over the next 12-18 months, and with the quickening ubiquity of 5G, upcoming flagship smartphones from key vendors will need to embrace a host of additional features and functionalities to continue to provide industry-leading high-end products," says David McQueen, research director at ABI Research. 

"Upcoming 5G flagships from leading vendors, such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO, are expected to incorporate new features and form factor innovations such as ultrawide band (UWB) and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, super-fast charging technologies, foldable and rollable displays, and improved camera set-ups," he says.

"These are all designed to help spark further evolution in device user interfaces, the growth in technology ecosystems, and enhanced experiences."

While 5G is quickly penetrating smartphones, there is anticipation that 5G integration and always-on connectivity will appear more readily on tablets, Chromebooks, and notebooks as the portable computing and mobile value chains converge more than ever, the research states. 

The onset of the Coronavirus pandemic has boosted demand and increased the utility for these mobile compute products, with notable improvements being made in their productivity features to aid with an increase in home working, remote learning, and online gaming. 

With a slew of new models due out in the next year, 5G is set to become a more prominent feature of these device types, with Samsung, Apple, and Huawei all lined up to create more 5G connected compute devices, benefitting from their vertical integration approach.

Cellular connected compute devices have only accounted for a small proportion of sales due to their mostly nomadic use case and high price differential, but it is expected that dozens of always-on 5G portable device models, tablets, notebooks, and ultrabooks will hit the market in 2021 and, according to ABI Research, sales of these 5G devices will exceed 10 million by 2022. 

The advent of 5G, notably in the 2021 iPad Pro, may improve this share if new 5G business models and aggressive pricing can also stimulate demand. 

Ultimately, this is another crucial step toward establishing a wider 5G ecosystem that extends beyond smartphones and leverages the technology to the mass market and a variety of vertical marketplaces, McQueen concludes.

Related stories:
Mobile consumers demand assurance as they plan upgrades to 5G
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
5G comes to the Mount as Vodafone starts rolling out next gen mobile tech in the Bay of Plenty
Two thirds of APAC website traffic now mobile - study
Samsung launches first 5G Network in New Zealand
Dig deeper:
ABI Research 5G Mobile Phones
Story image
Plan for Christchurch Call to target social media algorithms welcomed
A tech specialist says targeting social media algorithms is an important step to reduce extremist online content. More
Story image
Intel announces two new 11th Gen processors
Intel has announced the addition of two new processors for thin and light laptops to its lineup of 11th Gen U-Series Intel Core processors.More
Story image
Core telecommunications services to keep being regulated to protect consumers
The consumer watchdog will continue to regulate three core telecommunications services in order to protect consumers.More
Story image
AWS launches Amazon Location Service
“Our customers are excited to use location data to take advantage of the explosion of connected devices available today."More
Story image
Microsoft NZ launches new Teams features
"The personal features in Teams will provide users the ability to better connect, plan, coordinate, and share together online." More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials, the A60 and B22 lightbulbs
Nanoleaf has done a great job making smart lighting accessible to everyday users. More
Story image
Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears
Much of this mistrust resides in how companies are perceived to be using customer data.More
Story image
AI to predict future of transport
A new project plans to use artificial intelligence to predict traffic congestion in a bid to optimise traffic in larger cities and improve road safety. More
Story image
Mobile app growth up by 31% according to new report 
Marketing analytics platform Adjust has released a new report that finds mobile app growth is up by 31% in 2021.More
Story image
Remote working success will depend on how business embraces flexibility
Much of the success of a remote working culture will depend on how companies embrace flexibility to transition into a new operating environment and not revert to how things were pre-2020.More
Story image
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card
After years of worshipping at the altar of Nvidia’s team green, Darren Price may be starting to see red with AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU.More
Story image
Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Electronics has unveiled the latest additions to its tablet portfolio, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. More
Story image
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech
The appetite for wearable devices remained strong in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) even as volumes retreated from record fourth quarter levels, IDC finds.More
Story image
New Nokia G20 smartphone lands in NZ with exclusive warranty offer
In a first for Kiwi consumers, the new phone comes with a three-year warranty in addition to a three-day battery life.More
Story image
Mobile app developers potentially expose personal data of 100 million Android users
Application developers have left their data and millions of users’ private information exposed by not following best practices.More
Story image
Interview: Thomas Dexmier- HTC Vive Country Manager A/NZ
With the recent announcement of the Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus VR headset, Techday’s Darren Price chatted with HTC country manager for A/NZ Thomas Dexmier.More
Story image
Corporate scandals, misinformation disestablish public trust
Brand loyalty is up for grabs as a slew of corporate and governmental scandals and an influx of misinformation have destabilised public trust in many traditional institutions.More
Story image
Orcon launches 8Gbps broadband plan
"8Gbps is 80 times faster than our standard 100Mbps plan. This is new territory for New Zealand broadband users."More
Story image
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working.More
Story image
Ransomware attacks surge in 2021, Triple Extortion threat comes to light
Ransomware attacks have seen 102% increase this year compared to the beginning of 2020, and there are no signs of it slowing down.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Go 3 - the ultra-compact portable with punch
Those of us who equate big sound with big speakers will be pleasantly surprised by the Go 3.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
5G is typically an offering found on higher-end smartphones. Oppo bucked the trend and included 5G on one of their budget phones.More
Story image
Mobile consumers demand assurance as they plan upgrades to 5G
"Operators, retailers and OEMs will need to build their trust by providing assurances in data protection and device care throughout the customer journey."More
Story image
Gender inequality still remains in tech sector as women struggle to secure roles
"It's great to see an uptake in students pursuing a career in tech, however with females finding it harder to secure their first tech roles, it's clear that gender disparities remain."More
Story image
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset
It may not be cheap, but it should be very appealing for gamers wanting the very best VR experience.More
Story image
Police drone data risks ending up on servers Chinese government can access - reports
Police drones are at risk of the data they gather ending up in cloud servers the Chinese government can access, but this can be managed, and the benefits outweigh the risks.More
Story image
Most wanted malware Dridex remains in top position amidst global surge in ransomware attacks
"While we are witnessing a huge increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, it is no surprise that this month's top malware is related to the trend."More
Story image
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID
There are strong signs of recovery for hiring for new positions across Australia and New Zealand this year, a new report has found. More
Story image
UPDATED: IT systems down at Waikato Hospital & DHB, 'cybersecurity incident' confirmed
Waikato Hospital has this morning begun turning outpatients away from scheduled bookings after a major outage affecting its IT and phone systems.More
Story image
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
Story image
Google rolls out new smart canvas features in Workspace apps
Google Workspace is forging ahead with its vision to build the future of work, and it will do so by putting collaboration at the centre of every experience.More
Story image
Game review: Days Gone (PC)
Another former Sony PlayStation exclusive makes its way over to PC, this time it is the zombie action game, Days Gone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Dime wireless earbuds
Skullcandy presents its Dime wireless earbuds, designed to sound great but without breaking the bank.More
And... action! How NZ firm Wipster transformed Microsoft's video production
"Although our own technology allows us to share videos, we had no easy way of identifying and communicating exactly the changes we wanted."More
Hands-on review: OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A94 5G
These mid-range models offer an economical alternative to some of their higher-priced competition.More
The HTC VR legacy - the past, present, and future of Vive
It’s amazing to think that just six years ago, virtual reality was really still just a promise. More
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus
The estimated price-quality path for Chorus announced for consultation would cap Chorus revenues for three years from 1 January 2022 at $689 million in 2022, rising to $786 million in 2024.More
Game review: MotoGP 21 (PC)
Veteran motorcycling game developer, Milestone, presents this year’s iteration of its official MotoGP game, MotoGP 21.More
Orcon scraps business & residential internet plans for more 'tailored' approach
The strategy overhaul is part of what Orcon is calling ‘the future of working and home connectivity in mind'.More
Android stalkerware on the rise
"Searching for these tools online is not difficult at all; you do not have to browse underground websites."More
Encrypted chat apps doubling as illegal marketplaces
Encrypted chat apps are doubling as illegal marketplaces as criminals utilise them to sell illegal goods without fear of content moderation.More
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 preview
We report back on a video preview for the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. More
New Zealand and NASA partner up, allowing Aotearoa to grow space industry, minister says
New Zealand and NASA have partnered up under the multi-lateral Artemis Accords, in an effort to enhance space exploration efforts. More
Human error remains leading cause of cyber attacks
Many breaches result from inadequate security hygiene and a lack of attention to detail.More
2020 most productive year for Ransomware 2.0
"2020 was the most productive year for ransomware families who moved from hostaging data to exfiltrating data, coupled with blackmailing."More
See all stories