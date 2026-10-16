Nvidia adds DLSS 4.5 controls to GeForce NOW cloud

Nvidia has added DLSS 4.5 controls to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, giving users new settings for supported games across several desktop operating systems.

The controls are available through the GeForce NOW app on Windows, macOS, Chrome OS and Steam OS. They apply to supported titles streamed from the cloud and let users adjust image quality and responsiveness without relying on newer local hardware.

The update covers DLSS Super Resolution, Dynamic Multi Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction. Ultimate members using GeForce RTX 5080-based cloud rigs will have access to the widest range of options, including Dynamic Multi Frame Generation up to 4X.

The launch comes alongside a broader content update, with 10 games joining the GeForce NOW library this week. Two of the most notable additions are Enshrouded in its 1.0 release and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2, both available to stream at launch.

Game additions

Enshrouded, developed by Keen Games, has now left early access. Its full release includes updates to core systems, combat additions such as nine new spells, new mage and archer skills, reworked wands, and upgradeable Eternal spells and arrows.

The release also adds new enemy variants and a new biome, while raising the player level cap to 50 and the equipment cap to 55.

For GeForce NOW users, the key benefit is immediate cloud access rather than a local installation. Players can avoid a 60GB download and begin streaming the game across supported devices.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 has also joined the platform. The sequel to the retro-style first-person shooter continues directly after the original game and features a branching single-player campaign.

Players can choose between Sternguard Veteran Malum Caedo and Sister of Battle Nyra Veyrath, each with different abilities, weapons and play styles. The game includes a range of environments, from hive cities to mangrove swamps, each with different enemy types.

Library expansion

Beyond those two releases, the latest additions are Deep Dish Dungeon, Planet Zoo 2, Total War: SHOGUN 2 - Complete Edition, Valor Mortis, Among the Trolls, over the hill, Beyond These Stars, Tenebris Somnia and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered.

Beyond These Stars is also available on Game Pass, while The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered has been added through the Microsoft Store version on Xbox. Nvidia noted that GeForce NOW availability can vary as games are onboarded after release and added through the week.

The update reflects a broader push by cloud gaming providers to narrow the gap between streamed and locally run games. Fine-grained graphics settings have long been associated with gaming PCs, while cloud services have typically limited users to preset configurations.

By adding more control over visual settings in streamed games, Nvidia is aiming to offer subscribers a more configurable experience. That could appeal to users who want to trade image quality for lower latency in competitive titles, or push visuals higher in slower-paced games.

Broader rollout

Nvidia also said the performance of DLSS 5's 3D-Guided Neural Rendering model is improving by 2X. The revised model will debut in NBA 2K27 on GeForce NOW, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and RTX Spark laptops.

Although the DLSS 5 update sits outside the new GeForce NOW controls, it underlines Nvidia's strategy of linking advances in its graphics software stack to both local and cloud-based gaming. GeForce NOW has increasingly become a route for extending newer rendering features to users who may not own the latest graphics hardware.

That matters in a market where game file sizes and hardware demands continue to rise. Cloud access allows publishers to launch graphically complex titles to players on lower-spec devices, while platform operators can use premium tiers to differentiate access to newer server-side GPUs and settings.

The latest GeForce NOW update also highlights how subscription gaming services are trying to combine convenience with user choice. Rather than simply offering access to games without downloads, providers are starting to expose more of the tuning options that PC players expect.

In this case, Nvidia's pitch is simple: users can adjust how some games look and run in the cloud while also getting day-one access to a broader release slate without local installs or storage constraints.