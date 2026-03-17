Dell debuts Premium 14 & 16 laptops with Intel AI chips

Dell has introduced two new flagship laptops, the Dell 16 Premium and Dell 14 Premium, under a new Dell Premium naming structure.

The two models sit at the top of Dell's consumer laptop range and follow the design direction established by the XPS line. The company says the change is meant to make its portfolio easier to navigate while maintaining a focus on build quality and industrial design.

Both laptops use Intel Core Ultra 200H series processors. Dell says the chips deliver higher performance in day-to-day tasks and some creative workloads compared with earlier systems it has tested.

Display options

Dell has increased screen sizes on both devices without changing their overall footprint. The Dell 14 Premium has a 14.5-inch display, while the Dell 16 Premium has a 16.3-inch display. Both models use narrow "InfinityEdge" bezels.

Customers can choose OLED panels with up to 4K resolution, with a 120Hz variable refresh rate option on those configurations. Dell also highlights deeper blacks and higher colour saturation on OLED models.

An alternative 2K LCD option targets longer runtimes. Dell says this configuration delivers up to 20 hours of streaming on the Dell 14 Premium and up to 27 hours on the Dell 16 Premium, based on internal Netflix playback tests.

Performance focus

Dell positions the Premium pair for study, creative work, and small business use. In its testing, the latest Intel Core Ultra processors provide up to 33% faster performance for daily work and up to 21% higher performance in lightweight 3D and creative applications.

The laptops also support memory speeds up to 8400MHz, which Dell says helps with multitasking, video editing, and online collaboration.

Dell also cites "advanced multithreading" as another improvement, with performance gains of up to 23% in demanding tasks in internal tests.

Cooling remains a prominent part of the design. Dell says it uses Liquid Crystal Polymer fan blades and a revised housing shape to increase airflow, keeping temperatures down without increasing noise levels.

Dell 16 Premium

The larger model targets buyers who want more sustained CPU performance and additional graphics options. Dell says the Dell 16 Premium can deliver up to 45W of sustained CPU performance, depending on configuration.

The Dell 16 Premium can also be specified with discrete graphics from Nvidia. Dell lists an option for Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs based on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture, and notes Nvidia DLSS 4 support as part of that configuration.

For connectivity, Dell lists an option for Intel Thunderbolt 5. Dell says the interface supports up to 80/120Gbps and can drive up to four 8K displays, depending on the wider setup.

Dell 14 Premium

The smaller model focuses on portability while keeping high-end components. Dell says integrated graphics performance is up to 29% faster for everyday tasks in its internal tests.

Buyers can also choose an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU. Dell highlights Wi‑Fi 7 support as well, claiming up to 4.8 times faster throughput based on its testing.

Materials and sustainability

Dell says both laptops share the same design language and construction approach, using materials such as CNC aluminium and Gorilla Glass 3.

The Premium range is also tied to Dell's sustainability targets. The company says the laptops meet Energy Star requirements and hold EPEAT Gold registration with a Climate+ designation, and that they use recycled aluminium and post-consumer recycled plastics.

Packaging uses 100% recycled or renewable content, according to Dell. The company says the packaging mix includes recycled content and renewable content from sustainably forested materials, excluding optional in-box items.

Software shift

Both laptops run Windows 11 and include Copilot on Windows, which Microsoft positions as an AI assistant for productivity and creative work.

Dell also points to the end of Windows 10 support on October 14, 2025, as a factor in upgrade planning. The company says customers considering replacements will find built-in security and support for on-device AI applications in newer Windows 11 systems.

Dell says some configurations will ship later in the summer, including a version with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics and a Dell 16 Premium model referenced in its battery-life testing.