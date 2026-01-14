OWC boosts ThunderBlade X12 portable RAID to 192TB

Other World Computing has expanded the maximum capacity of its ThunderBlade X12 production shuttle RAID SSD to 192TB, positioning the device as a higher-capacity option for portable Thunderbolt 5 storage workflows.

ThunderBlade X12 uses Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and a RAID design that is aimed at media production and other data-heavy mobile use. Other World Computing said the move doubles the previous maximum capacity for the product line.

The company said the ThunderBlade X12 reaches up to 6600MB/s peak speed and 5990MB/s sustained write speeds across the volume. It markets the device as a shuttle drive for moving large projects between set, studio and post-production environments.

Hardware Design

The 192TB configuration uses twelve 16TB NVMe M.2 SSDs inside the enclosure. Other World Computing mentioned that the chassis uses aluminium and a fanless thermal design.

The unit includes non-skid rubber feet and a locking power connector. The company also said the drive supports OWC ClingOn cable retention for on-set use.

Other World Computing said the enclosure included a configurable LED for status indication. The company positioned this as a way to check the unit state at a glance during handling and transport.

Ports And Chaining

ThunderBlade X12 includes two Thunderbolt ports. Other World Computing stated users can daisy-chain up to five additional Thunderbolt devices from the second port, or connect a USB-C device.

The company also said the device meets Thunderbolt and OWC operating certifications. It added that the product ships with a custom-fit ballistic hard-shell case as part of the mobility package.

RAID Software

Other World Computing bundles SoftRAID Premium with the ThunderBlade X12. The company described it as software for creating, monitoring, and managing RAID sets.

The firm positioned SoftRAID as central to setting up the storage volume and managing the ongoing status. It has not been disclosed yet how it expects users to configure RAID levels for the 192TB model or how this affects usable capacity.

Market Context

Demand for portable, high-capacity storage has grown together with higher-resolution acquisition formats and multi-camera production. Production teams also face tighter transfer windows between shooting, ingest, edit and review, particularly on location-based projects.

"Creative teams continue to tell us that they love OWC ThunderBlade X12, but their projects are still getting bigger, their cameras are generating more data, and they need to move entire productions without slowing down," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing.

"Scaling OWC ThunderBlade X12 to 192TB answers that call. It's the same trusted platform, now with the kind of capacity that lets filmmakers, DITs, and editors carry an entire production in the palm of their hand and keep moving at full speed," said O'Connor.

Other World Computing said the 192TB ThunderBlade X12 will be generally available in 2026.