OWC unveils certified 2-metre Thunderbolt 5 USB-C cable

Other World Computing has launched a fully certified 2-metre Thunderbolt 5 USB-C cable for Mac and PC users.

The company said the product targets people who need a longer cable length than typical Thunderbolt 5 options while retaining compliance with the Thunderbolt 5 specification. OWC sells shorter Thunderbolt 5 cables in 0.3-metre, 0.8-metre and 1-metre lengths.

OWC positioned the 2-metre cable for use with external storage, docks and display connections that rely on Thunderbolt for data, video and power across a single connection. Thunderbolt 5 is the latest version of Intel's Thunderbolt interface and uses the USB-C connector.

"OWC's 2-meter Thunderbolt 5 Cable delivers the full ThunderboltTM 5 experience at extended length with no compromises," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing.

Certification claims

OWC said the cable has Thunderbolt certification and testing from independent labs. The company said the product meets the full Thunderbolt 5 specification.

OWC listed performance figures that align with the Thunderbolt 5 standard. It cited up to 80 Gb/s bi-directional data performance and up to 120 Gb/s video stream performance.

OWC also said the cable supports up to 240W power delivery. The company said it supports up to three 8K displays.

Thunderbolt implementations often use shorter passive cables for full bandwidth, with longer options requiring active electronics. OWC said its 2-metre cable uses signal amplification and shielding, alongside end-to-end signal integrity measures.

Compatibility focus

OWC said the cable works with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3 devices. It also listed support for USB4 and USB-C devices.

The company framed the product as a single USB-C to USB-C cable option across a range of hosts and peripherals, including power and charging connections. In practice, users often face confusion between USB-C cables that look similar but differ in supported data rates, display modes and power ratings.

OWC linked the announcement to newer Mac hardware that uses Thunderbolt 5. "Thunderbolt 5 unlocks important new capabilities for the latest M4 Pro and M4 Max Macs, high-end PCs, and next-generation creative devices," said O'Connor.

"We designed our 2-meter cable to deliver full Thunderbolt 5 performance while remaining fully backward compatible with existing Thunderbolt and USB-C devices, so professionals can finally rely on a single cable for all of their connection needs. It delivers the bandwidth, power, and display performance they expect, without compromise, regardless of length. Truly, one cable to connect them (USB-C to C) all. Never guess if it's the right cable when it's an OWC USB-C Thunderbolt cable."

Pricing and sales

OWC priced the 2-metre Thunderbolt 5 cable at USD $79.99. The company said it has opened pre-orders and expects to ship in early January.

OWC also said it plans to show the cable alongside Thunderbolt 5 storage and connectivity products at Pepcom's Digital Experience and ShowStoppers at CES.

OWC, founded in 1988, sells storage products, docks and memory card solutions across Mac and PC markets. The company said the new cable joins its existing Thunderbolt 5 cable range and sits alongside its wider connectivity accessory line-up.

"It gives users the flexibility to connect high-performance devices exactly where they need them, while maintaining the performance, reliability, and compatibility Thunderbolt is known for," said O'Connor.