Polestar 5 to join Gran Turismo 7 with ultra-realistic driving

The Polestar 5 electric performance GT will become available to players of Gran Turismo 7 later in 2025, following a collaboration between Swedish carmaker Polestar and Polyphony Digital.

Digital integration

The vehicle will be accessible to all Gran Turismo 7 players through a free update in December 2025 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The partnership between Polestar and Polyphony Digital involved significant information sharing. Both companies provided access to development facilities and technical teams, allowing for accurate digital reproduction of the Polestar 5's characteristics.

Vehicle simulation

The project also included input from professional racing driver and sim-racer Igor Fraga. Fraga was given access to prototype versions of the Polestar 5 and worked closely with Polestar's research and development specialists in Sweden. The process concluded with testing at Brands Hatch in England, prior to digital finalisation by Polyphony Digital's simulation team.

Design and feedback

This collaboration focused on mirroring the on-road behaviour of the Polestar 5 within the video game. Real-world feedback was integrated into Gran Turismo 7's driving simulation techniques to produce a digital model intended to match the actual car's handling. The driving experience is designed to allow the fastest players to achieve lap times in the simulation comparable to those possible in reality.

Expert perspectives

"I have long been impressed by Polestar cars for their advanced, clean, and elegant designs, and so I am delighted to collaborate with them to bring the Polestar 5 to Gran Turismo. It is the first time we have worked together, and it has been a very positive experience. The development team at Polestar put a great deal of care into crafting the car's driving experience, and so I am sure the players will enjoy the experience of driving it in Gran Turismo," said Kazunori Yamauchi, Gran Turismo Series Producer, Polyphony Digital.

"Working with the Gran Turismo team to ensure the digital 'feel' of the Polestar 5 was as close as possible to the real thing was a really important step for us. The end result means the digital car 100% replicates the behind-the-wheel experience of the real Polestar 5, meaning GT racers will have just as much fun as buyers of the actual cars," said Joakim Rydholm, Head of Driving Dynamics, Polestar.

Further initiatives

In conjunction with the launch of the Polestar 5 in Gran Turismo 7, a special time trial event will take place within the game. The winner will receive a trip to Fukuoka, Japan, to attend the World Finals of the 2025 GT World Series. Alongside this, a documentary film detailing the partnership and development process will be released on Polestar's YouTube channel.

Background

The Gran Turismo series is recognised for realistic driving simulation and detailed car modelling. The Polestar 5, Polestar's flagship GT, rivals established electric models such as the Porsche Taycan and forms part of the company's strategy to increase brand presence among automotive and gaming communities.