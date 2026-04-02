Racing Bulls simulator launches in Cherry Edition livery

F1 Authentics has launched a limited-edition Racing Bulls motion simulator in the team's 2026 Japanese Grand Prix livery. The product recreates the special "Cherry Edition" design used by Visa Cash App Racing Bulls at Suzuka.

Sold as an official team-licensed item, the simulator is based on the one-off colour scheme unveiled for the Japanese race weekend. Memento Exclusives, which operates F1 Authentics under licence from Formula 1, said it uses official team livery data to mirror the appearance of the cars raced by Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

The release links a premium memorabilia product to a specific moment in the Formula 1 season, as teams and licence holders continue to look for ways to monetise special liveries that generate strong fan interest. Limited-run products tied to notable race weekends have become an increasingly important part of the sport's broader retail and collectables market.

Racing Bulls used the design for the Japanese Grand Prix, where Lawson finished ninth and Lindblad 14th. The livery was presented as a celebration of sakura, the cherry and almond blossoms associated with spring in Japan.

Japanese calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi created its visual identity. Combining white, red and silver elements with calligraphy, the design gave the team a distinctive look for the Suzuka event.

Special Livery

Race-by-race special liveries have become an increasingly visible part of Formula 1's commercial playbook, helping teams attract attention on social media and expand merchandise sales around individual grands prix. For licensing partners such as Memento Exclusives, these short-lived designs also create opportunities to offer scarce products aimed at collectors willing to pay for exclusivity.

The simulator is described as a motion model with haptic actuators, a front-pivot configuration and haptic rumble feedback. It is designed to replicate the look of the Japanese Grand Prix car while adding a driving experience product to the memorabilia range marketed to affluent fans and collectors.

Memento Exclusives said the simulator was built by a team that includes engineers and mechanics with motorsport experience. The company has expanded from its Formula 1 memorabilia roots into a broader sports licensing and retail business, working with rights holders on direct-to-consumer products and related sales platforms.

The launch also underlines how Formula 1's commercial ecosystem now extends beyond team merchandise into higher-priced experiential products. Simulators, show car bodywork, race-used components and signed collectables now sit alongside conventional apparel and accessories in a market designed to capture spending from fans seeking closer links to teams and drivers.

That strategy has been supported by Formula 1's growing popularity among younger audiences and online communities, where special liveries often gain traction quickly through clips, images and gaming culture. Racing Bulls' Cherry Edition appears to have followed that pattern, with the design already drawing strong interest among online racing fans, according to the company.

Peter Bayer, chief executive of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team, commented on the thinking behind the design in remarks the company cited: "We look for ways to connect with young fans and the cultures that shape our sport."