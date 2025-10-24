RAD sets five-year plan to close digital divide for youth

RAD has outlined its direction for the next five years as it seeks to further address digital equity across Aotearoa.

Reflecting on its journey since inception, RAD highlighted key milestones including the refurbishment of over 8,000 laptops gifted nationwide and growth from two students to thousands of rangatahi gaining practical skills. The organisation emphasises the continued need for digital inclusion efforts in the face of evolving technology and growing demand.

Digital divide

RAD's mission for the coming years remains centred on closing the digital divide for young people, particularly as developments in AI, automation, and digitisation pose new challenges for equitable access. The organisation identified three core pillars for its future work: providing access to devices, developing digital and repair skills among youth, and driving systemic change through partnerships.

RAD stated, "Our vision has always been simple: a future where RAD no longer needs to exist because every young person in Aotearoa has equal access to technology, skills, and opportunity. But we're not there yet."

"The ultimate goal is for RAD to not exist - but demand is there, and it's growing."

The organisation emphasised the importance of community involvement, partnerships, and contributions of unused laptops to expand its reach and impact. "Every laptop donated creates opportunity. Every partnership expands our reach. Every club and community amplifies the impact. If your organisation has unused laptops, now's the time to put them to good use. Together, we can make sure the next generation isn't left behind," the statement read.

Partners and impact

RAD acknowledged the support of its partners, notably Spark Foundation, which has been involved since a proof-of-concept trial in 2020. The organisation recognised several backers, including Entelar, Chorus, and Echo, as instrumental in scaling up its impact through partnership-driven initiatives.

Programme Manager Kelsey reiterated RAD's commitment to its mission, outlining the practical steps being taken to address the challenges ahead. The work focuses on ensuring each learner in Aotearoa has a personal device, opportunities for hands-on experience in tech repair and problem-solving, and pursuing systemic change for digital inclusion through sustainable partnerships.

Marty from Spark Foundation commented on the organisation's ongoing support, noting that Spark had been "consistent cheerleaders of the kaupapa since the beginning, believing that RAD supports communities in a vital and highly valuable way". This longstanding relationship illustrates the importance of cross-sector collaboration in digital equity efforts.

Vanessa Sorenson, Microsoft NZ, Managing Director, reflected on the progress made during the first five years and the continuing importance of digital equity. She encouraged wider engagement: "Vanessa is calling on organisations across Aotearoa to step up - partnering with RAD to create opportunity and access for all."

Looking ahead

RAD stated that it remains focused on delivering positive outcomes for young people in New Zealand, drawing on the support of community, school, and business partnerships. The organisation described its ambition: "We'll keep fighting until digital equity is a reality - and every young person has the tools and confidence to thrive."

In a message to its supporters, RAD expressed appreciation and reiterated its ongoing call to action: "For five years, you've helped turn laptops into learning, skills into futures, and a small idea into a nationwide movement. Now, we're inviting you to be part of the next chapter - one where digital equity becomes a right, not a privilege. Here's to the next five years of impact, innovation, and inclusion."