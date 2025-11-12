RØDE opens public voting for Creator of the Year Awards 2024

Public voting has opened for the RØDE Creator of the Year Awards, an international competition recognising individuals across a range of digital content platforms. The recently announced list of finalists includes creators representing categories such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Competition structure

This year's awards cover 18 categories, encompassing three major awards and 15 Spotlight Awards. The selection highlights content makers who have built audiences and driven creative trends globally. Participants selected as finalists will be evaluated for overall impact, originality and engagement with audiences.

Voting process

The public is invited to vote for the People's Choice Award among the announced finalists. Those participating in the voting are eligible to enter a prize draw, with 10 Voter Prize Packs available. Each pack contains a range of RØDE audio products, including a Wireless Micro system, a PodMic USB microphone, a Wireless PRO system, a pair of NTH-100 headphones, a DS2 desk stand, and Interview GO adaptors.

Award partners and prizes

Winners across all categories will receive a share of a prize pool valued at over USD $200,000 in cash and technology contributions. The awards are supported by creative and technology partners, providing both monetary and product incentives for winners.

Participating platforms

The awards accept entries from creators using platforms including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and other major digital channels. These platforms have increasingly shaped public communication and media trends in recent years.

Company perspective

"RØDE has been amplifying the voice and vision of creators for over 35 years, providing professional yet accessible equipment across a range of creative categories. From the NT1 studio condenser microphone to the third generation Wireless GO compact wireless system, from the VideoMic on-camera shotgun mic to the RØDECaster range of production consoles - RØDE's mission has always been to push the boundaries of innovation with the sole purpose of making it easier to create incredible content," said a RØDE spokesperson.

Recognition and reach

The competition builds on the results of last year's inaugural event, continuing the company's stated objective of providing global exposure for digital creators. Finalists not only have an opportunity for recognition but may benefit from extended audience outreach and industry partnerships available through the event.

Timeline for winners

Voting for the People's Choice Award will be open through to 19 November, with the winners for all awards to be revealed on the awards website on 20 November. The announcement will conclude the official proceedings for this year's competition.