Samsung brings Fender Play music lessons to its TVs

Samsung has struck an exclusive global partnership with Fender that will place a TV edition of Fender Play on Samsung televisions.

Samsung said the arrangement will make a TV-optimised version of Fender Play available on Samsung TV home screens. Fender Play is an online learning app focused on guitar, bass and ukulele. Samsung said the TV edition will arrive in 2026.

Samsung said the app will launch in the first half of 2026. The company said Fender Play will be available on 2025 and later Samsung TVs in 49 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

The companies positioned the tie-up as a way to move learning content to a larger screen in the home. Samsung said it showed a live preview of the experience at CES 2026, with on-screen demos.

"With video-based lessons on Samsung TVs, learning an instrument fits into daily life and helps players reach goals faster," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. "By bringing Fender Play to TVs, Samsung is turning screens at home into a place to learn and play together."

Learning features

Samsung said players will be able to choose an education path for four instruments. The list includes electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass and ukulele. The company said users need to provide their own instrument.

Fender Play on Samsung TVs will also include on-demand courses organised by skill level, according to Samsung. It said the courses include step-by-step lessons based around familiar songs.

Samsung also highlighted a feature called Jam Mode. It said players can select backgrounds and play along with curated tracks from a range of genres.

The agreement adds to Samsung's portfolio of TV applications and services. It also extends Fender's distribution for its subscription learning product into the living room, at a time when many consumer electronics makers continue to position smart TVs as hubs for entertainment, gaming and other services.



Access and requirements

Samsung said the service may require additional subscriptions and an app download. It said content services can change without notice. Samsung said users will need an internet connection and a Samsung account.

The companies have not disclosed commercial terms for the partnership. Samsung described it as exclusive and global.

Samsung said the release will cover 2025 and later-model TVs. That approach follows recent patterns in the smart TV market, where manufacturers increasingly use new services and applications to create differentiation between hardware generations.

Fender's digital push

Fender has expanded its digital offerings over the past decade through applications and learning platforms. The company markets Fender Play as part of that effort.

"We are thrilled to bring Fender Play's immersive learning experience to Samsung TV users, helping guitar enthusiasts take their skills to the next level," said Cliff Kim, VP of Growth Strategy, Digital Products at Fender and President of the Fender Play Foundation. "Our mission has always been to educate and inspire players globally and this partnership gives music lovers the opportunity to learn, practice, and play with Fender Play's high-quality, interactive lessons directly on their Samsung TV."

Samsung said it has led the global TV market for 20 consecutive years. The company also said it used CES 2026 to preview the Fender Play TV experience as part of its wider efforts to add new services to its TV platform.

The TV edition of Fender Play will roll out in the first half of 2026 across the 49-country footprint Samsung specified for compatible models.