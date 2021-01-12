Sony announces new Bravia range with cutting-edge processor

Sony has announced new BRAVIA XR televisions, including the MASTER Series Z9J 8K LED and A90J OLED as well as the A80J OLED, X95J and X90J 4K LED televisions.

Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the BRAVIA TV’s use a new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear.

It divides the screen into numerous zones and detects a watcher’s ‘focal point’ in the picture.

While conventional AI can only detect and analyse picture elements like colour, contrast and detail individually, the new processor can cross-analyse an array of elements at once.

By doing so, each element is adjusted to its best final outcome, in conjunction with each other, so everything is synchronised and lifelike.

The Cognitive Processor XR also analyses sound position in the signal and output to achieve a precise match with the action on screen and it upconverts any sound to 3D surround sound.

“Sony’s key objective is to offer customers an incredibly immersive viewing experience by utilising evolving technologies and premium large screens to perfectly deliver the creator’s true intent. The new BRAVIA XR TVs take big-screen home entertainment to new heights with the introduction of the most advanced processing technology we have ever created,” says Sony A/NZ TV head Aki Hosoda.

Key BRAVIA XR lineup highlights:

Google TV: This lineup introduces Google TV, a service that offers movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organises them.

It includes personalised recommendations and the ability to bookmark shows and movies to a single watchlist. Users can add to their watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search.

HDMI 2.1 compatibility: All BRAVIA XR TVs will feature HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC, supporting higher resolutions and frame rates ideal for gaming.

Sound-from-picture reality: aligns the position of the sound with the images on the screen to offer a uniquely lifelike experience.

Hands-free voice: Sony’s voice-activated TVs Google Assistant functionality, including smart-home integration.

Smart speaker compatibility: With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa enabled devices, cast and control videos from YouTube with Google Nest speakers or change the channel or volume with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content.

Breakdown of each model

MASTER Series Z9J [85” class model] 8K LED TV

85" only

Cognitive Processor XR

A Full Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro, XR Contrast Booster and XR 8K Upscaling

XR Motion Clarity

X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid colours from any angle while retaining colour and brightness

Acoustic Multi-Audio technology delivers cinematic surround sound and accurate sound positioning, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant

X-Anti Reflection minimises reflection

HDMI 2.1 and e-ARC compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio

Ambient optimisation enhances the picture and sound quality in any environment

Minimalist one slate design embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that’s naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

Netflix Calibrated Mode

Calman Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

MASTER Series A90J [83” class and 65” class models] OLED TV

Cognitive Processor XR

XR OLED Contrast Pro adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each colour

XR Motion Clarity

Google TV

Connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Netflix Calibrated Mode

Calman Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments

XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K

HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

Improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology

Support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio

Ambient Optimisation enhances the picture and sound quality in any environment

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

Minimalist one slate design with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that’s naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience

A80J [77” class, 65” class and 55” class models] OLED TV

Cognitive Processor XR

XR OLED Contrast adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each colour

XR Motion Clarity

Improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

Google TV

Connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K

HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 5 , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

Support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio

Ambient Optimisation enhances the picture and sound quality in any environment

Minimalist one slate design with Metal Flush Surface embraces the screen in a single pane of glass

Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant

Netflix Calibrated Mode

Calman Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments

X95J [85” class, 75” class and 65” class models] 4K LED TV

Cognitive Processor XR

Minimalist one slate design with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass

X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colours from any angle

A Full Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster

Latest XR Motion Clarity technology

Acoustic Multi-Audio technology

Support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio

X-Anti Reflection minimises reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience (not available in 65" model)

XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures

HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

Ambient Optimisation enhances the picture and sound quality in any environment

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system (65" model only offers two positions)

Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant

Netflix Calibrated Mode

Calman Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments

X90J [75” class, 65” class, 55” class and 50” class models] 4K LED TV