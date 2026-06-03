Sony sets August launch for wireless fight stick & monitor

Sony will launch the FlexStrike wireless fight stick globally in August. It has also set an August release for a new 27-inch gaming monitor in the US and Japan.

Later in the year, the company will follow with Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, expanding its range of PlayStation-branded accessories beyond the traditional living room setup.

FlexStrike goes on sale on 6 August at a recommended retail price of USD $199.99, EUR €199.99, GBP £179.99 and JPY ¥34,980 including tax in Japan. Pre-orders open on 12 June through Sony's direct retail channel, where available, and through participating retailers.

The device is Sony's first wireless fight stick and is designed for use with the PS5 and PC. PC compatibility will roll out after launch, with availability expanding over time.

It includes a built-in rechargeable battery and a sling carry case. Sony designed the product with competitive play and portability in mind, targeting players who take their equipment to tournaments, meetups and other in-person sessions.

The timing places the accessory alongside the release window for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, giving Sony a natural opportunity to introduce a specialist controller for that genre.

Monitor launch

Sony's 27-inch gaming monitor will launch in the US and Japan on 27 August. Pre-orders begin on 5 June through Sony's direct store and Best Buy in the US, as well as participating retailers in Japan.

The monitor is priced at USD $349.99 and JPY ¥49,980 including tax. Unlike FlexStrike, it will only be available in the US and Japan at launch.

The display features a 27-inch QHD IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 by 1440. It supports variable refresh rate, with output of up to 120Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro, and up to 240Hz on a compatible PC or Mac.

Sony is also including a DualSense charging hook with the monitor. The product is aimed at players using personal spaces and desktop gaming setups rather than a television in a shared room, reflecting a broader shift in how console owners use gaming hardware at home.

That positioning is notable because Sony has traditionally centred the PlayStation experience on the television. By pairing console accessories with desktop displays and speakers, the company is testing a broader hardware ecosystem around the PS5 that overlaps more directly with PC gaming habits.

Audio to follow

The third product in the latest accessory push is the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. Sony said they will launch later this year, but has not disclosed pricing or when pre-orders will begin.

The speakers use technology introduced in the Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite headsets. Sony is positioning them as a companion product for the new monitor, creating a fuller desktop offering across display, audio and control hardware.

While Sony provided fewer details on the speakers than on the other two launches, the announcement points to a more deliberate effort to sell PlayStation accessories as part of a connected setup rather than as standalone add-ons.

Direct sales are also part of that strategy. Sony will offer limited quantities of FlexStrike for pre-order through its online store in several markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, in addition to the US.

For the monitor, limited direct pre-orders will be available in the US. Eligible direct pre-orders will also receive launch-day delivery.

The pricing places the products at the premium end of the accessories market, particularly for players building a dedicated desk-based PlayStation setup. The monitor's support for higher refresh rates on PCs and Macs also suggests Sony is not limiting the addressable market to console users alone.

At the same time, the staggered rollout underlines a selective approach by market and category. FlexStrike is getting a global release, while the monitor is initially limited to two countries, and the speakers still do not have a firm launch date beyond later this year.

Those differences suggest Sony is calibrating demand product by product, with the fight stick likely to appeal to a global niche audience, while the monitor may act as a more localised test of interest in PlayStation-branded display hardware.

The August launches will give Sony two new hardware touchpoints around the PS5 in the same month, with the speakers set to complete the line-up later in the year.