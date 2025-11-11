Swyftx secures naming rights for NZCryptoCon 2026 in Auckland

Swyftx has secured naming rights for NZCryptoCon 2026, a major consumer-focused crypto and blockchain event planned for Auckland. The partnership places Swyftx at the forefront of consumer engagement in digital assets within New Zealand, as the country's interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency continues to build momentum.

Event details

NZCryptoCon 2026 is set to take place at the New Zealand International Convention Centre in Auckland. Organisers expect over 4,000 attendees, supported by more than 70 sponsors and exhibitors and over 100 speakers across multiple stages. The event targets a broad audience, including innovators, investors, educators, and newcomers to cryptocurrency.

The event, delivered by the team behind AusCryptoCon, will span two days and incorporate educational sessions, panel discussions, startup showcases, networking lounges and a range of side-events, meet-ups and after-parties. The conference is designed to connect individuals and organisations within the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

Sponsor's profile

Swyftx, with a customer base of more than 1.3 million across New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and the United States, has heightened its presence in the region over recent months. Earlier this year, Swyftx completed the acquisition of Easy Crypto, New Zealand's largest crypto exchange, consolidating its position in the local market.

The company has also invested in sports sponsorship, partnering with the Warriors and Super Rugby. These moves are part of a strategy to broaden public awareness of digital finance and cryptocurrency.

Mission and aims

Officials from Swyftx see their involvement in NZCryptoCon 2026 as a means to extend education and accessibility around digital assets to more New Zealanders.

"We're excited to see an event of this caliber finally come to New Zealand. We've supported many events that benefit the industry and regulators so we're thrilled to help launch this event aimed at all Kiwis. We're planning some great activities around the event in Auckland and can't wait to meet attendees and many of our customers," said Paul Quickenden, New Zealand Country Manager, Swyftx.

Market context

The announcement comes amid rising engagement with blockchain technology and digital assets in New Zealand. More individuals and institutions have become active in exploring how crypto might fit into modern investment portfolios. Regulation and consumer protection in the sector remain under review as adoption increases.

The event's structure aims to cater for both experienced professionals and new entrants to cryptocurrency. Attendees will have access to networking opportunities, as well as sessions focused on safe participation and responsible investment in digital assets.

Industry engagement

Organisers expect NZCryptoCon to provide local businesses, developers, and innovators with opportunities to showcase technologies, collaborate and form new partnerships. With international speakers and participants, industry figures view the conference as a platform that could drive further momentum for the digital economy in New Zealand.

Swyftx's intended activities at the event will include customer-facing engagement as well as broader awareness and education initiatives. The company has stated its ongoing commitment to supporting industry growth, mainstream adoption, and the creation of safe, informed pathways for participation in crypto markets.