The LEGO Super Mario universe is getting kinda spooky

Yesterday

LEGO has announced three new expansion sets for the LEGO Super Mario universe, and this time they’re getting a bit spooky.

From 1 January 2022, Mario lovers will be able to get their hands on three new sets: Luigi’s Mansion Lab and PolterGust; Luigi’s Mansion Entryway; and Luigi’s Mansion Haunt-and Seek.

The sets will feature characters including Boo, King Boo, Bogmire, Polterpup and Toad, as well as many others.

Players will need either Lego Mario or Lego Luigi from their respective Starter Courses to make the most out of the new sets, which also feature new sounds and music.

This from the LEGO team themselves: “In the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set suit up with the Poltergust and attach a normal nozzle or the Strobulb accessory. Press the button to activate the Poltergust to catch the Gold Ghost and collect a coin reward from the machine in the lab. Don’t forget to have a chat with Professor E. Gadd and check out the potions, but be careful not to be poisoned or you will need the antidote!”

Over in Luigi’s Mansion Entryway, players will need to search for a golden bone for Golderpup whilst avoiding Boo, and then defeating the mighty Bogmire.

In Luigi’s Mansion Haunt-and-Seek, players will need to look for gems, then battle ghosts, navigate rotating hallways, and much more.

Players can also link all three sets with the wider LEGO Super Mario range, which is super expansive - from pirate ships to Boo’s castle, and Reznor’s Knockdown to the Lakitu Sky World.

“All new sets come with their own series of unique challenges, giving fans a chance to dive into the world of LEGO Super Mario with a Luigi’s Mansion twist and role play new storylines and challenges to collect as many coins as possible!”

We’ve asked local contacts for New Zealand pricing, but in the meantime here’s the EU/US pricing for a rough guide...

71397 LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set (24.99 EUR/29.95 USD)

71399 LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Entryway Expansion Set (39.99 USD/EUR)

71401 LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set (79.99 USD/EUR)

We’ve covered a fair bit about the LEGO Super Mario world - check out our stories below.