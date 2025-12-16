AI, flexibility & friction reshape New Zealand jobs in 2026

New Zealand workers are entering 2026 increasingly confident and ready to change jobs, but many say outdated recruitment systems and slow hiring processes are blocking their moves.

New research from workforce management platform Employment Hero shows employment growth in New Zealand rose 4.9% year on year and 7% quarter on quarter. The data is based on aggregated and anonymised insights from more than 70,000 SME employees and a national survey of 500 workers.

The report shows 4 in 10 New Zealanders want a new job. It finds 41% are actively or passively looking. It also finds 62% are avoiding applications because they find the hiring process too frustrating.

Respondents pointed to vague or confusing job advertisements. They also cited unrealistic skill requirements and slow or inconsistent communication. Many noted the absence of salary benchmarks as a further barrier.

Employment Hero says this friction is limiting both productivity and talent mobility. It expects hiring models to shift in the year ahead.

AI in hiring

The company forecasts that hiring will increasingly focus on speed, clearer communication and the use of AI tools. It says AI systems will manage more of the routine work in recruitment. It also expects greater transparency in how employers interact with candidates.

Neil Webster, General Manager at Employment Hero, said AI will become embedded in recruitment workflows. He said it will change how companies screen and communicate with applicants.

"Instead of weeks of manual screening, AI tools like SmartMatch and agentic AI tech will help match businesses with greater candidates, shortlist applicants faster and reduce the administration burden. This shift mirrors what we're seeing globally, with uniquely Kiwi pain points at the centre: speed, clarity and respect for applicants' time," said Neil Webster, General Manager, Employment Hero.

The research suggests that employers who implement AI-enabled processes and more transparent hiring practices will move faster in a tight labour market. It also suggests they will have an edge in attracting candidates who are selective about where they apply.

Flexibility expectations

The survey indicates a shift in worker expectations about how jobs are structured. It shows more New Zealanders are questioning traditional 40-hour, fixed-location roles.

According to the findings, 73% of respondents would prefer to work "on-demand". The share rises to 80% among workers aged 18 to 34. Casual employment logged the highest quarter-on-quarter growth at 10.9%.

Hours worked for casual employees increased 11.3% month on month around the Black Friday and holiday trading period. The data suggests growing demand for models that align working time with personal commitments and seasonal peaks.

Employment Hero expects job design to become a key focus for employers in 2026. It says organisations that reconsider hours, scheduling, part-time options and alternative models will reach wider talent pools.

Webster said flexibility has shifted from a perk to a standard requirement for many workers.

"Flexibility is no longer a benefit. In 2026, it will be a baseline expectation," said Webster.

AI adoption gap

The survey highlights a gap between employer policies on AI and employee interest in the technology. Only 47% of employers currently encourage staff to use AI at work.

At the same time, workers are experimenting with AI tools at rising rates. The report notes a widening divide between employee curiosity and employer enablement.

Employment Hero expects this divide to shape competitive outcomes. It predicts that organisations which invest in AI literacy and structured use of these tools will see operational benefits. It expects businesses that delay adoption will find it harder to match the efficiency of early movers.

Webster said AI will play a growing role in daily workloads as well as in hiring.

"AI will remove repetitive admin, streamline hiring and free teams to focus on high-value work - but only if capability grows alongside technology. Workers shouldn't fear AI; they fear not being trained to use it," said Webster.

He said the main impact will be on tasks, not headcount.

"AI is not replacing people. It's removing the admin burden that stops businesses from growing. When you combine smart tools with human capability, everything improves - speed, fairness and access to talent," said Webster.

Wage and skills signals

The research links AI skills with potential pay advantages. It notes that workers who can use emerging tools may be able to command higher hourly rates than peers.

Science and Technology has seen a 3.5% year-on-year wage increase, according to Employment Hero's November jobs report. The median hourly wage in that sector was $55.80 in November.

The company says this pattern signals rising demand for technical and digital skills. It also says employers value staff who can combine domain expertise with effective use of automation tools.

Webster said the current moment represents a turning point in the local labour market.

"We're seeing a labour market full of friction. People want to move, but old systems are holding them back. 2026 will be the year New Zealand modernises: clearer hiring, smarter job design and AI-enabled efficiency. Employers who embrace this shift early will have an undeniable advantage," said Webster.