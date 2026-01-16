AlphaTheta unveils RMX-IGNITE live DJ effects unit

AlphaTheta has launched the RMX-IGNITE, a new hardware effector aimed at DJs who want hands-on control of effects and sampling in live sets.

The RMX-IGNITE follows the RMX-1000, which AlphaTheta said first launched in 2012. The company positioned the new unit as a redesign, with new controls, effects and audio processing.

AlphaTheta listed the RMX-IGNITE at €1,199 including VAT and GBP £1,039 including VAT. It listed the price in the US as $1,199 excluding tax.

Effects control

The RMX-IGNITE centres on a 3-Band FX section. DJs can apply effects independently to high, mid and low frequency bands. AlphaTheta said users can combine up to six effects at once across the three bands.

The unit splits the 3-Band FX section into Lever FX and Isolate FX. Lever FX uses three large levers for immediate changes. AlphaTheta listed Echo, Reverb, Juggle, Reverse, Solo and Stretch in the Lever FX set.

Isolate FX uses three large knobs for continuous control. AlphaTheta listed Tape Echo, Reverb, Drive, Filter, Ducker and Rhythm in the Isolate FX set. The company said some modes operate as an isolator when turned to the left.

AlphaTheta also included sub-parameter knobs for tonal adjustment. The company said the physical controls contribute to the visual element of performance, alongside changes to the audio.

Sampler section

The RMX-IGNITE includes a sampler section with four trigger pads. AlphaTheta said the pads use durable materials and white LEDs. It also said the sampler supports an overdub mode for recording and looping samples in one-bar phrases.

The unit ships with 20 built-in sounds. AlphaTheta said the samples come from Loopcloud. It described Loopcloud as a royalty-free sounds platform used by dance music producers.

AlphaTheta said users can also load their own samples. It described a dedicated RMX-IGNITE Sample Manager software tool. The company said DJs can export samples to a USB drive and insert it into the unit, or into a DJ player connected via a PRO DJ LINK network.

The sampler includes a Sample Roll function with 10 rhythmic patterns. AlphaTheta added a new Groove Roll feature. The company said Groove Roll works when users press multiple sample roll buttons at once.

AlphaTheta also included Sampler Colour FX with six effects. It listed Echo, Space, Filter, Pitch, Decay and Swing. The company said the sampler effects run independently from the 3-Band FX section, so users can process samples separately from track audio.

Reset function

The RMX-IGNITE includes a Release Echo function. AlphaTheta said a single large button resets effects and samples, then returns to the original track with an echo tail.

AlphaTheta said Release Echo has two modes. It described Dry mode as returning the track while keeping the musical flow. It described Mute mode as cutting the sound to create a break, before playback continues.

Connectivity

The unit includes a multicolour display. AlphaTheta said the screen shows 3-Band FX sub-parameters, loaded samples, selected Sampler Colour FX, BPM and input and output levels. The company also said users can browse and select samples from the screen.

AlphaTheta included PRO DJ LINK support. The company said it syncs BPM and grid information with tracks playing on CDJs and other DJ players. It said this improves beat alignment for roll and overdub.

The company also highlighted digital send and return connections with its DJM-A9 and DJM-V10 mixers. It said users can connect a single USB cable to the MULTI I/O terminal on a compatible mixer. It said the signal transmits digitally.

Audio processing

AlphaTheta said the RMX-IGNITE uses a redesigned audio architecture compared with the RMX-1000. The company listed 96 kHz and 64-bit mixing DSP processing. It said it uses 32-bit A/D and D/A converters from ESS Technology on input and output.

In published specifications, AlphaTheta listed a 96 kHz sampling rate. It listed a frequency response of 20 Hz to 40 kHz. It listed total harmonic distortion at 0.0018% across 20 Hz to 20 kHz bandwidth.

The unit includes 1/4-inch TS jack input and output, a USB Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports, and a LAN port. AlphaTheta listed the dimensions as 340.0 × 213.3 × 72.8 mm and the weight as 2.3 kg.

"Meet the RMX-IGNITE, the next-generation effector from AlphaTheta designed to spark your creativity," said AlphaTheta.

AlphaTheta said it began releasing products ուսումն with the AlphaTheta name in 2024, alongside brands that include Pioneer DJ, rekordbox, KUVO, TORAIZ and Pioneer PRO AUDIO.