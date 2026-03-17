Apple unveils AirPods Max 2 with H2 chip & new audio tech

Apple has announced AirPods Max 2, the second generation of its over-ear wireless headphones. The new model adds an H2 chip, updated noise control, and a broader set of software features previously available on other AirPods models.

AirPods Max 2 introduces Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation. Apple also says Active Noise Cancellation and sound quality have been improved. The headphones will be available in midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue.

Orders open 26 March, with retail availability expected early next month.

Eric Treski, Apple's Director of Audio Product Marketing, highlighted the new chip and changes to noise cancellation and audio processing.

"With the incredible performance of H2, AirPods Max are upgraded with up to 1.5x more effective ANC for the ultimate all-day listening experience," said Eric Treski, Director of Audio Product Marketing at Apple. "The sound quality is remarkably clean, rich, and acoustically detailed - and when combined with capabilities like Personalised Spatial Audio, AirPods Max 2 deliver a profoundly immersive experience."

Noise and transparency

AirPods Max 2 delivers Active Noise Cancellation that Apple says is up to 1.5 times more effective than the previous generation, with better suppression of persistent sounds such as aircraft engines and commuter trains.

Transparency mode has also been updated. AirPods Max 2 uses a new digital signal processing algorithm optimised for the H2 chip and the headphones' microphone array, which Apple says makes Transparency sound more natural while keeping users aware of their surroundings.

Audio changes

AirPods Max 2 includes a new high dynamic range amplifier, which Apple says delivers cleaner audio while maintaining the sound signature of the original AirPods Max.

Apple says Spatial Audio content benefits from improved localisation of instruments, more consistent bass response, and more natural mids and highs. Personalised Spatial Audio remains included, using a user profile that can sync across Apple devices running the latest operating system software.

For wired listening, AirPods Max 2 supports 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected with the included USB-C cable. Apple says it also supports ultra-low latency audio in that configuration.

Apple also positioned parts of the update around music creation. When connected by cable, AirPods Max 2 can be used in professional workflows in Logic Pro and other music creation apps. Apple says they are the only headphones that let musicians both create and mix in Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking over USB-C.

New features

Adaptive Audio adjusts the mix between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency based on a user's environment. Conversation Awareness reduces content volume and cuts background noise when a user starts speaking to someone nearby.

Live Translation is coming to AirPods Max for the first time. Apple says the Apple Intelligence-powered feature is designed for in-person conversations across languages, with availability depending on region, language, and device configuration.

Voice Isolation is also new, using computational audio processing on the H2 chip to prioritise a user's voice while blocking ambient noise.

AirPods Max 2 adds a camera remote function as well. Users can press the Digital Crown to take a photo or start and stop video recording in the Camera app or compatible third-party apps on iPhone or iPad.

For creators, Apple highlighted studio-quality audio recording, which it says enables interviewers, podcasters, and singers to capture higher-quality audio and a more natural vocal texture. Availability may vary by region, and local laws and regulations can affect the feature.

Other additions include Loud Sound Reduction, which Apple says reduces exposure to loud environmental noise while preserving the sound signature of what users are listening to. Personalised Volume adjusts listening over time based on preferences. Siri Interactions are also included, allowing users to respond to Siri announcements by nodding yes or shaking their head no.

Environmental materials

AirPods Max 2 uses 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100% recycled polyester in the ear cushion. Apple also says it uses 100% recycled gold plating and tin solder in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards.

Apple says its paper packaging is now 100% fibre-based and recyclable.

Some features require the latest firmware. Live Translation also depends on pairing with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone running iOS 26 or later.