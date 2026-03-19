Auckland luxury property market under pressure as global buyers target $5 million homes

The Auckland luxury property market is facing increasing pressure as international buyers target high-end homes, with demand rising faster than supply in the $5 million-plus segment.

Industry analysts say changes linked to New Zealand's Active Investor Plus visa are driving renewed global interest in premium residential property, particularly among foreign investors buying property in NZ.

From 6 March, Active Investor Plus investors who have secured New Zealand residence are eligible to obtain Overseas Investment Office consent to buy or build residential property valued above NZD $5 million.

The rule change is expected to increase demand for luxury homes in New Zealand above $5 million, with Auckland emerging as the primary destination for international buyers.

Overseas Buyers Driving Demand in the Auckland Luxury Property Market

New data from realestate.co.nz shows more than 36,000 overseas-based searches for homes priced at $5 million or more were recorded over the past year.

Approximately 42 percent of those searches were for properties above the $5 million threshold, indicating that many international buyers are targeting homes well beyond the minimum requirement.

Many of these properties can be explored through luxury homes in New Zealand above $5 million, which represent the segment of the housing market most relevant to international buyers entering under the Active Investor Plus visa framework.

To date there have already been 573 applicants from 33 countries, creating a potential pipeline of new buyers entering the Auckland market.

Sarah Wood, CEO of realestate.co.nz, says the data highlights a concentrated but high-value segment of demand.

"In markets like Auckland, relatively small increases in qualified international buyers can have an outsized impact on pricing because the available stock is limited."

Limited Supply of High-End Homes in Auckland

While demand continues to grow, the supply of ultra-premium housing in Auckland remains constrained.

The realestate.co.nz platform currently lists 616 homes nationwide valued above $5 million, with around 100 of the 142 properties priced above $10 million located in Auckland.

This concentration reinforces Auckland's position as the centre of New Zealand's luxury housing market, while also highlighting the limited number of properties available at the very top end.

Wood says supply has not yet responded to the increase in international interest.

"Listing volumes in the $5 million-plus bracket have largely followed normal seasonal patterns, with no material increase following the visa announcement."

"That suggests the supply of ultra-luxury homes takes time to adjust to shifts in demand."

Blue-Chip Suburbs Lead the Auckland Luxury Property Market

Luxury property specialist Sarah Liu of Bayleys Real Estate says demand remains concentrated in Auckland's most established high-end suburbs.

"The Eastern Bays, including Orakei, St Heliers, Mission Bay, Kohimarama and Glendowie, continue to attract strong interest because of their waterfront positioning, views and proximity to private schools."

"Remuera, particularly within the Double Grammar Zone, and Herne Bay remain consistently sought after by both domestic and offshore buyers."

She says waterfront homes, elevated sites with harbour views and large private landholdings offering privacy are among the most sought-after properties.

International Buyers Also Target Queenstown and Lifestyle Markets

While Auckland remains the primary focus, Liu says international buyers are also exploring other regions, including the Queenstown luxury property market.

"We are seeing continued enquiry for premium countryside estates as well as properties in Queenstown and Waiheke Island."

"These locations offer strong lifestyle appeal and international recognition, which makes them attractive to global buyers."

Ultra-Wealthy Buyers Focus on $20 Million Trophy Homes

Liu says many buyers entering the Auckland market are operating well above the $5 million threshold.

"We have qualified clients who will only consider properties above $20 million and they are not comparing homes in the $5 million to $10 million bracket."

"A buyer at that level is typically focused on exclusivity, architectural significance and global comparability."

Properties sought by these buyers often include panoramic water views, gated security, large garages, wine cellars and integrated wellness facilities.

Auckland Market Could Drive Significant Luxury Housing Development

Wood says the strength of the Auckland luxury property market could have broader implications for residential development.

"Each home in the $20 million-plus category represents a substantial capital project."

"Delivering even a small number of additional homes that meet international ultra-luxury standards could equate to well over $100 million in residential construction."

As international demand continues to grow, realestate.co.nz says it is expanding tools to help vendors connect with overseas buyers through realestate.co.nz, which hosts the largest selection of premium residential listings in the country.

Wood says international traffic patterns already reflect growing interest.

"North Americans account for around one in every three Golden visa applicants and US-based traffic to realestate.co.nz rose 56 percent year-on-year in January."

As global demand intensifies, the Auckland luxury property market is likely to play a central role in shaping how New Zealand's high-end housing sector evolves.