Coyote & Powell launches JUNROS travel organiser in NZ

Coyote and Powell has launched JUNROS in New Zealand as an iPhone app for organising existing travel bookings. It is now available through the New Zealand App Store.

JUNROS is aimed at travellers who already have flights, accommodation and other reservations in place and want to turn those separate records into a single day-by-day itinerary. It pulls information from booking emails, screenshots, photos and PDF files, then arranges it into a schedule showing what comes next in a trip.

Rather than acting as a booking tool, the app focuses on managing reservations that have already been made. That puts it in a different category from services that sell flights or hotels, as well as corporate travel systems used for employer approvals or expense management.

The workflow starts with existing booking documents. Travellers can photograph a ticket or import a screenshot or PDF, and the app uses AI to read details including dates, times, locations and confirmation numbers.

A review step is built into the scanning process. Users are asked to check the extracted information before it is added to the itinerary, reflecting the company's view that booking confirmations should still be verified against the original records.

There is also a separate email-forwarding option. Booking emails sent to JUNROS can be added to the itinerary automatically, giving users another way to bring reservation details into the same trip record.

The resulting itinerary groups plans by day and shows times in the relevant local time zone. This is intended to help travellers track journeys that cross time zones or span different calendar dates, while still allowing them to open each item for confirmation numbers and other booking details.

Travel focus

The app is being pitched at individual travellers, including people making their own arrangements for work trips. It is not intended to replace an employer's travel policy, approval process or expense system, even when used for business travel.

That distinction is central to JUNROS's positioning. A traveller using the app for a work visit may still need an overview of flights, hotels and rail bookings in sequence, but the product is not being presented as a tool for organisations to manage staff travel at scale.

For holidaymakers, the use case is similar. A single journey may involve an airline e-ticket, hotel confirmation and train booking arriving from different providers and in different file formats, and the app is designed to put those items in the order they will be needed.

Language handling

JUNROS also aims to address a common issue in international travel: reservation details that appear in another writing system. The app can retain the original place name while adding a readable version, such as a Romanised station name.

This is intended to help when users compare their itinerary with signs on the ground or show a reservation to transport or hospitality staff. For travel in Japan, the app includes a "Show to staff" card that displays large Japanese item names and Japanese phrases on screen.

That does not mean the full app interface is available in every language that may appear in a booking. At present, the interface is offered in English and Japanese.

Pricing model

JUNROS is available as a free download with a free account that includes a monthly allocation of AI scans. An optional JUNROS Pro subscription is also available, although local pricing details have not been set out here.

It is also made clear that users should not assume every feature, or unlimited scanning, is included without charge. Travellers are still expected to keep their original booking confirmations and follow instructions from airlines, hotels and transport operators on matters such as check-in, ticket validity and changes.

That underlines the app's role as an organiser rather than the primary source of a booking. The itinerary is meant to serve as an overview of a trip, while the underlying reservation remains with the original provider.

Company background

Coyote and Powell is based in Tokyo and was founded in August 2026. The company says Founder Nobuyuki Hatto created JUNROS after struggling to keep his own travel bookings together.

The name JUNROS comes from the Japanese word junro, which the company describes as meaning an ordered route to follow. The app reflects that idea by arranging reservations into a sequence rather than leaving them scattered across inboxes, images and files.

In describing the product, Hatto links it directly to his personal experience of fragmented travel records and the need for a clearer view of a journey.

"The workflow is intended to make an existing trip easier to follow," said Nobuyuki Hatto, Founder, Coyote and Powell.