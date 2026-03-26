CRKD unveils ULT PRO controller for competitive players

CRKD has unveiled the ULT PRO wireless gaming controller, aimed at professional and competitive players across multiple platforms.

The controller will be available in three versions: Smoke Black Edition with a Switch layout, Smoke Black Edition with a PC layout, and Pal Grey Edition with a Switch layout. It is priced at GBP £64.99, with shipping expected to begin in late June 2026.

The ULT PRO works with Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch 1, as well as PC, mobile devices, tablets and smart TVs. It supports 2.4GHz wireless via a bundled dongle, Bluetooth and USB-C wired play.

One of its central features is the use of TMR, or Tunnelling Magnetoresistance, thumbsticks. CRKD says the technology is designed to eliminate stick drift and offer greater precision than mechanical thumbsticks or Hall Effect sensors.

For PC users in wired mode, the controller supports a 1000Hz polling rate. That specification is also supported in PC mode on the Switch and PC versions of the device.

Custom controls

The ULT PRO includes six extra remappable inputs: four rear buttons and two shoulder-zone buttons. Players can remap buttons on the controller itself or through the CRKD Companion App, which also manages trigger settings, stick sensitivity adjustments, presets and firmware updates.

Each trigger can be set independently for shorter or longer travel through a trigger toggle system. The triggers use Hall Effect sensors and function as analogue triggers on PC, while operating as digital inputs on Nintendo Switch.

Users can store profile presets on the controller and switch between control setups for different games. A platform slider also allows quick switching between connected devices.

The controller ships with a charging dock, charging cable and wireless dongle. It has an integrated rechargeable battery, though users can also power it with AA batteries. The dock includes a concealed compartment for charging a secondary battery pack, sold separately.

Broader range

The launch expands CRKD's line-up beyond products such as the Nitro Deck and its rhythm gaming accessories. The company also plans to offer separate D-pad packs and stick top packs compatible with the new controller.

The ULT PRO can also be registered through CRKD's True Collection System, which logs hardware with a unique product number and rarity rank. That feature sits within the companion app alongside the controller's configuration tools.

Jack Guinchard, Global Brand Manager at CRKD, said the product reflects lessons from the company's earlier hardware releases.

"ULT PRO has been engineered to take advantage of the lessons we have learned from previous hardware releases, listening to community feedback and delivering a controller which we believe to be unrivalled in performance and unheard of at this price point," said Jack Guinchard, Global Brand Manager, CRKD. "From advanced TMR Thumbsticks which eliminate Stick Drift and are more precise than Hall Effect sensors, through to the deep customization options available via the CRKD Companion App, we designed ULT PRO to deliver the precision, flexibility, and performance professional gamers rely upon for the winning edge, and are excited to lower the cost barrier so that all gamers can enjoy a truly premium experience."