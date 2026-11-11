Dell expands headset range with AI noise-cancelling mics

Dell has expanded its Pro headset portfolio with five new wired and wireless models across premium, mainstream and essential tiers.

The lineup includes three wireless products and two wired devices: the Dell Pro 7 Wireless ANC Headset, Dell Pro 5 Wireless ANC Headset, Dell Pro 3 Wireless ANC Headset, Dell Pro 5 Wired ANC Headset and Dell Pro 3 Wired Headset. The products are aimed at different workplace settings, from desk-based staff to hybrid workers and senior professionals.

Across the range, Dell has added an AI-based noise-cancelling microphone with beam-forming technology. The microphone system was trained on more than 500 million voice samples and uses on-device deep neural network processing to detect background noise in real time while preserving the speaker's voice.

The launch reflects continued demand for audio tools that can handle calls and meetings in shared offices, home workspaces and other changing environments. Dell is also targeting IT departments with a single management system for deployment, configuration, firmware updates and troubleshooting.

Product split

The wireless line now includes active noise cancellation across all models, bringing the feature to the Pro 3 for the first time. Adaptive active noise cancellation is available on the Pro 7 and Pro 5 wireless headsets, retuning more than 1,000 times per second as conditions change.

The top-end Pro 7 adds AI Conversation Focus, which allows nearby speech to pass through while noise cancellation remains active. That means users can hold a brief side conversation without taking the headset off. The model also includes Hi-Res Audio and a 10-microphone system.

Battery life varies across the wireless range: up to 115 hours for the Pro 7, 95 hours for the Pro 5 and 75 hours for the Pro 3. Dell said the figures are based on internal analysis and depend on usage, connected device and operating mode.

For wired users, the Pro 5 Wired ANC Headset includes hybrid active noise cancellation, while the Pro 3 Wired Headset is positioned as a simpler option for large-scale deployments and everyday office use. Both wired models use USB-C connectivity and ship with a USB-C-to-USB-A adapter.

IT management

A key part of the launch is Dell Device Management Console, which brings the headset portfolio into the same environment used for supported Dell devices. That gives IT teams a single console to manage audio devices alongside other hardware, rather than relying on separate tools.

Dell Display and Peripheral Manager provides desktop-level audio personalisation, while the wireless headsets also work with the Dell Audio mobile app for on-the-go settings changes. Each wireless headset supports Bluetooth 6.0, a wireless dongle and USB audio, and the Pro 7 adds a 3.5mm connection.

Each wireless model can pair with up to eight devices and maintain two active connections at once, allowing users to switch between a PC and a phone without re-pairing the headset.

Comfort focus

Dell has also emphasised durability and wearability. All five models use lightweight construction, an adjustable leatherette headband and memory-foam cushions, with design changes intended to improve fit, pressure distribution and accessibility during extended use.

Wireless versions come with user-replaceable batteries, while all models support replaceable ear cushions. That addresses one of the main reasons headsets are retired, as worn cushions and degraded batteries can shorten usable life before the rest of the device fails.

The packaging for all models is FSC-certified. Replacement batteries and ear cushions will be sold separately.

Certifications and rollout

All five headsets are certified for Microsoft Teams, including the Open Office specification, and for Zoom. The two wired models also carry Works with Chromebook certification.

Two products, the Dell Pro 3 Wired Headset and Dell Pro 5 Wired ANC Headset, are available now. The Dell Pro 3 Wireless ANC Headset and Dell Pro 5 Wireless ANC Headset are due later this month, while the Dell Pro 7 Wireless ANC Headset will follow later.

The portfolio marks a broader push by Dell to spread advanced audio features across more price points, while reserving the most extensive feature set for its flagship model. Every model is backed by a three-year Limited Hardware Warranty with Advanced Exchange.

From a market perspective, the release underlines how headset makers are focusing less on raw hardware changes and more on software-led audio refinement, easier device switching and centralised management. In office technology, those features have become increasingly relevant as companies try to support a mix of desk-based, hybrid and mobile working patterns with fewer specialist tools.

All models connect to Dell Device Management Console, allowing IT teams to deploy headsets, configure settings, update firmware and troubleshoot devices through one system.