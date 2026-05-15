Dell expands laptop range with Alienware 15 & AI PCs

Dell has expanded its laptop range with the Alienware 15 gaming laptop and the Dell 14S and 16S AI PCs.

The additions create a new entry point to Alienware and broaden Dell's mainstream laptop lineup.

The Alienware 15 sits below the Aurora and Area-51 lines and is aimed at users seeking a lower-cost way into the brand. Dell says build quality, thermal design and gaming performance remained priorities in the new model.

It is available with AMD Ryzen 7 260 and Ryzen 5 220 processors or Intel Core 7 240H and Core 5 210H chips. Graphics options include Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, RTX 5050 and RTX 4050, paired with a 15.3-inch 1920x1200 display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Selected configurations can deliver up to 110W of total package power in performance mode. The cooling system includes two fans, three copper heat pipes and a rear exhaust, with a Cryo-Chamber air intake design on some versions.

A dedicated stealth mode hotkey switches the laptop from performance mode to quiet mode. Standard features include an HD webcam with dual-array microphones, dual 2W speakers, a backlit keyboard with a full number pad and a large touchpad with a fingerprint-resistant finish.

Connectivity includes an RJ45 port, an HDMI port, two USB-A 3.2 ports, two USB-C 3.2 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. One USB-C port supports charging.

Durability tests

Dell says it put the Alienware 15 through the same internal stress testing used across its wider laptop portfolio. That included hinge testing to 20,000 open-and-close cycles, keyboard testing to 40,000 keystrokes, spill resistance of nearly 60ml, and drop testing on six faces and four corners from up to 18 inches.

Dell is presenting the device as a more accessible gaming laptop while maintaining the design standards associated with the Alienware name. Within the range, the Alienware 15 is positioned as the core option, with Aurora covering more varied configurations and Area-51 remaining the top tier.

Broader laptop push

Alongside the gaming launch, Dell introduced the 14S and 16S as AI PCs aimed at work, study and general use. The systems are designed for productivity tasks, AI-assisted workflows and portability.

The 14S and 16S are intended to offer improved multitasking performance over earlier generations and longer battery life. Both have slim aluminium designs and are available with Dolby Atmos audio and OLED display options.

The releases point to a two-track strategy in Dell's consumer laptop business: one set of products aimed at gamers, and another at users focused on mainstream productivity. In both cases, Dell is targeting customers seeking newer designs and updated silicon across different price points.

The Alienware 15 follows the earlier launch of Dell's Alienware 27 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, which was positioned as a more attainable display in that category. The new laptop extends that approach into portable gaming systems.

Dell says the Alienware 15 was built to bring "real performance, proven quality, and a design engineered to last."