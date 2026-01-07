Dell unveils 52-inch 6K hub & 32-inch 4K QD-OLED

Dell has announced two new UltraSharp monitors that introduce a 52-inch 6K curved display aimed at multi-screen financial and data workflows, and a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED screen targeted at colour-critical creative work.

The UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is the first 52-inch ultrawide curved 6K monitor with an IPS Black panel. Dell positions the display for financial traders, data scientists, engineers and senior executives who currently rely on multi-monitor configurations.

The second model, the UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor, has received a CES 2026 Innovation Award. It is the first commercial DisplayHDR True Black 500 QD-OLED monitor with Anti-Glare Low-Reflectance technology, and is pitched at media, entertainment and design professionals.

Dell has built its recent monitor strategy around the UltraSharp range. The company has focused that portfolio on professional and colour-sensitive use cases.

The UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will go on sale globally at a price of AUD $3666 in Australia and NZD $3982 in New Zealand. Dell plans a global launch for the UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor at a later date and has not yet disclosed pricing.

Single-screen alternative

The 51.5-inch UltraSharp 52 offers a 21:9 curved 6K panel with a pixel density of 129 pixels per inch and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dell uses IPS Black technology in the panel. The company says this delivers richer blacks and sharper visual detail than conventional IPS.

Dell compares the screen to a desktop arrangement of two 27-inch QHD monitors and one 43-inch 4K monitor. The company says the new display delivers 61,000 more pixels and 25% higher pixel density than that three-screen combination, while occupying less desk space.

The monitor carries TÜV Rheinland's highest tier five-star Eye Comfort certification. Dell states that the panel emits no more than 20% blue light. An integrated ambient light sensor adjusts the display in response to room lighting conditions.

The UltraSharp 52 functions as a hub for up to four PCs. A new internal multi-stream transport feature works with picture-by-picture and Screen Partition mode. The monitor treats each partitioned area as an individual screen.

A built-in KVM lets users control up to four connected systems with a single keyboard and mouse. This arrangement targets trading desks and data-intensive roles that switch between several machines during the working day.

Connectivity centres on a single Thunderbolt 4 cable. The connection works with Windows and macOS and can provide up to 140W of power delivery for laptop charging. The monitor also includes a pop-out section with two 27W USB-C ports and one 10W USB-A port at the front, plus a rear RJ45 port that offers up to 2.5Gbps Ethernet.

QD-OLED for creatives

Dell first adopted QD-OLED technology in its Alienware gaming line in 2024. The new UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor marks the company's move to position the technology for professional production environments.

The 32-inch display offers 4K UHD resolution on a QD-OLED panel with an infinite contrast ratio of 1.5 million to one. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision HDR certification. Dell specifies factory-calibrated colour accuracy with Delta E less than one out of the box.

The screen covers 99% of both the DCI-P3 and Display P3 colour spaces. It also reaches 80% of BT.2020, 94% of Adobe RGB and full coverage of sRGB and BT.709. Dell positions the monitor for film and video editing, colour grading, broadcast work and product design.

The model is the first QD-OLED monitor with Anti-Glare Low-Reflectance coating. Dell combines this surface treatment with the True Black 500 specification. The company aims this combination at studios and agencies that operate in brighter, mixed-light environments where traditional glossy OLED panels can show disruptive reflections.

The UltraSharp 32 includes an integrated colourimeter. The device stores calibration results directly on the monitor. Dell says this maintains consistent colour without reliance on host systems.

IT teams can trigger calibration remotely. Dell provides Colour Management software on the device and a separate Colour Management Console for remote fleet control. Programmemable direct keys on the monitor's chassis offer quick access to preferred colour presets and profiles.

The monitor carries TÜV Rheinland four-star Eye Comfort certification and a blue light emission level of no more than 35%. It shares the same Thunderbolt 4 connectivity approach as the 52-inch model, including up to 140W power delivery, pop-out 27W USB-C and 10W USB-A ports, and an RJ45 port for 2.5Gbps Ethernet. It supports Windows, macOS and Linux Ubuntu.

Materials and design

Dell is extending its materials strategy across the new range. Both monitors use up to 90% post-consumer recycled plastics, 100% recycled aluminium in the stand, up to 50% recycled steel in the monitor head and stand, and at least 20% recycled glass in the panel.

The packaging uses 100% renewable and recyclable materials. Dell has reduced paper use in monitor packaging by shrinking printed quick start guides and moving calibration sheets to digital formats.

Dell plans to ship both monitors globally during 2026. The company expects further products in its display portfolio during the year as it continues to develop the UltraSharp line for professional users.