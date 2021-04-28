Dynabook expands education laptop range with 11.6" Dynabook E-10S

Dynabook has added a new product to its mobile computing portfolio designed for the education market. The Dynabook E10-S, a student-ready 11.6” Windows 10 Pro laptop.

The 1.15 kilogram laptop is 19.9 mm thin, designed to be lightweight and compact. Rubber bumpers and reinforced hinges protect against drops of up to 76cm height.

The Dynabook E10-S is also fitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, as well as Intel UHD Graphics,

4GB of DDR4 memory and a 128GB SSD.

The 11.6” HD display is designed with anti-glare technology. Furthermore, the Dynabook E10-S delivers 802.11ac Wi-Fi and an HD webcam, stereo speakers, headphone jack and dual beamforming microphones with noise

suppression.

The laptop also includes full-size ports for HDMI, USB and LAN, and is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. A USB-C port also provides options for connecting modern accessories such as displays.

According to Dynabook A/NZ general manager Angela Walker, the Dynabook E10-S is the “perfect addition to our portfolio of education focused laptops and at 11.6” it is ideal for the ever evolving needs of modern learning, and it offers affordability without compromising the Windows 10 experience.”

Features at a glance:

Durability - With its sleek, slip resistant design and protective rubber bumpers and keyboards with mechanically anchored keys, the compact and lightweight Dynabook E10 was built to endure the bumps and bruises that come with daily student usage.

Set up for classroom collaboration - With Wi-Fi, an HD webcam, stereo speakers and a dual beam forming microphones with noise suppression, the Dynabook E10 allows students to learn and collaborate with their classmates face to face, even when not in the classroom.

Built for portability - Perfectly sized for modern school desks and great for turning any part of the house into an extension of the classroom, the Dynabook E10 easily goes anywhere, with its 11.6" anti-glare screen, full size keyboard and multi-touch ClickPad allows students to click and navigate comfortably.

Full Pro operating system - With Windows 10 Pro and Microsoft Office 365, students can access tools that will help them with all subject matters. Additionally, the Windows platform can help users to access a variety of online and offline education applications.

Designed through experience - With decades of experience helping students get the most from their education, Dynabook is a technology provider to educators and students worldwide. As the laptop experts, Dynabook thoughtfully designs each of their products to provide class leading performance, features and durability.

The Dynabook E10-S will be available for purchase from May.