EROAD launches Clarity Edge Multicam for safer fleets

EROAD has launched Clarity Edge Multicam, a modular camera system for commercial fleets that combines multiple video angles with vehicle telematics and safety data in one platform.

The product expands EROAD's existing AI dash cam into a multi-camera set-up, covering areas a front-facing camera cannot. Fleets can add cameras on the sides, at the rear, inside the cabin, and in cargo areas.

Multi-angle coverage is becoming a bigger priority as insurers, regulators and customers place greater emphasis on safety and incident reporting. Many events involving heavy vehicles and vans occur during manoeuvring and loading, when visibility is limited and evidence can be hard to gather.

Standard dash cams typically record only the road ahead, leaving blind spots unrecorded. That creates gaps when incidents happen while reversing, in yards, or in tight urban environments. Disputed claims and third-party complaints can also take longer to assess without a clear view of what happened around the vehicle.

Clarity Edge Multicam supports up to six camera angles, according to EROAD. The modular system includes a core dash cam with options for additional views, allowing fleets to tailor configurations to different vehicle types and operating environments.

Video management sits alongside EROAD's telematics, compliance and safety tools. Fleet managers can review footage and data through the platform and mobile app, with remote access designed to reduce the need to retrieve vehicles or physical storage media after an incident.

Mark Davidson, EROAD's Chief Product Officer, said the system was developed to address gaps in conventional front-facing cameras.

"Fleet operators need more than a front-facing camera to understand what's really happening around their vehicles," Davidson said.

System design

Clarity Edge Multicam builds on EROAD's AI dash cam and fatigue camera, which analyse driving behaviour in real time and trigger recordings when the system identifies a high-risk event. EROAD said that when an event is detected, footage from connected cameras can be requested and automatically linked to the core recording.

This approach is intended to reduce the need to manually search separate video feeds or switch between screens to find relevant footage around an incident.

Vehicles can run up to three additional cameras depending on configuration. Fleets can choose side and rear views, along with internal and cargo coverage, reflecting the varying risk exposures across sectors such as linehaul, construction materials, food distribution and service fleets.

An optional in-cab display provides a live view from external cameras and can show blind-spot areas in real time. EROAD said the display is designed to improve driver awareness during lane changes, reversing and manoeuvring in confined areas such as depots and construction sites.

Fatigue monitoring

Clarity Edge Multicam also supports EROAD's optional fatigue detection function. The feature uses a driver-facing camera to detect indicators such as frequent blinking and yawning, and provides in-cab alerts when it detects a fatigue event, according to EROAD.

EROAD positioned fatigue awareness as a safety feature that can sit alongside broader incident review. When the system detects fatigue, the associated video can add context for later investigation and coaching, and support risk management for operators running long shifts or overnight routes.

Davidson said fatigue can contribute to serious outcomes when it is not identified early.

"When fatigue goes undetected, the consequences can be severe," he said.

He added that EROAD's approach links early warning with broader context around the vehicle.

"Our fatigue capability is designed to support early awareness, giving drivers the opportunity to respond before fatigue escalates. When combined with 360-degree video context, fleets can better understand risk, back their drivers, and strengthen incident investigation and prevention efforts," Davidson said.

Market availability

EROAD said Clarity Edge Multicam is available in New Zealand, Australia and North America. The company serves commercial and government fleets in those markets, selling a mix of in-vehicle hardware and subscription software for compliance, safety, sustainability and operational monitoring.

The launch comes as fleet operators look beyond basic dash cams. Operators increasingly want a single view that links footage with speed, braking and location data, while also facing pressure to shorten investigation times, reduce disputed claims and standardise coaching based on consistent evidence.

EROAD is listed on the NZX and ASX under the ticker ERD. It is known in New Zealand for its role in GPS-based road user charging technology and continues to supply fleet tools across regulated transport categories.

EROAD said the multi-camera system can be configured across different vehicle types and operating conditions, with options for external coverage, in-cab monitoring and fatigue alerts.