Evnex launches NZD $799 smart charger for budget EVs

New Zealand EV charging manufacturer Evnex has launched a new home charger, the E2 Flex, aimed at drivers buying lower-cost electric vehicles and facing rising home charging demand.

The Christchurch-based company said the E2 Flex is a locally made smart charger that supports faster home charging than a standard wall socket. The product sits at the lower end of Evnex's range on price, with a charger-only cost of NZD $799.

The launch comes as new data from Evnex points to a sharp increase in the amount of energy used in each home charging session. The company said the average energy per session in New Zealand has climbed from 7.3 kWh in 2021 to 13.3 kWh in 2025.

Evnex linked the shift to changes in the types of vehicles on the road, as larger batteries and longer ranges become more common.

"It's what we expected, but it's a strong reminder that as EV batteries grow, so do home charging costs and it's something homeowners can plan for with the right smart charger," said Ed Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, Evnex.

Harvey said newer EVs draw more energy each time they charge, but drivers may not need to plug in as often as battery sizes continue to grow. He said this is changing how households think about their charging set-up.

Harvey also noted, "The reality is that brand new EVs will use more energy per charging session, however they'll need to be plugged in less often due to increased battery capacity and range. As a result, reliable, fast and smart home charging is becoming more important for everyday drivers, both to keep up with modern EVs' energy needs and to manage household energy costs."

The company's data indicates that median home charging sessions per vehicle have fallen over the past three years. It said typical sessions dropped from 30 per month to 18, which suggests drivers are charging less frequently but drawing more energy each time.

Evnex said many of its customers are changing their habits and shifting charging into cheaper time periods. Several New Zealand electricity retailers now promote off-peak tariffs and free power windows.

"One of the great features of our chargers is their ability to schedule charging to take place overnight or during low-cost tariff windows, when many energy companies offer cheap or free power. Around two-thirds of our customers charge at night with many of them charging for free using solar or free power windows. It's a great way to save and it's also better for the environment as it reduces loads on New Zealand's grid during peak times, which are more likely to include fossil fuel generation." Harvey stated.

Shifting EV market

The launch targets a market in which EV sticker prices are falling and more mass-market brands are entering. Offshore carmakers, including Chinese manufacturer BYD, now sell new electric models in New Zealand for under NZD $30,000, which widens the pool of potential EV buyers.

Evnex is positioning the E2 Flex for these cost-conscious households. It said many first-time EV owners are looking for basic, reliable charging rather than higher-end systems.

Harvey stated that many EV owners want to start with simple, cost-effective home charging that gets them to a full battery quickly. The E2 Flex meets those needs perfectly as it charges up to four times faster than a standard wall socket, and has a built in home overload protection, and offers smart off peak scheduling, all at a sensible price.

The E2 Flex supports grid-only charging at launch. It also offers an upgrade option for customers who later install rooftop solar.

"Flexibility is in the name," Harvey added. "You start simple, and then if you install solar in the future, the upgrade is seamless. It's about giving EV drivers more choice without compromise."

Safety focus

Evnex has placed particular emphasis on overload protection as more drivers install chargers at home. The company said lower-cost devices sometimes lack active monitoring of household demand.

The E2 Flex includes built-in home overload protection as a standard feature. The system monitors total household electricity use. It then slows or pauses charging if it detects a risk of overloading circuits.

Evnex said this is a response to the growth of basic chargers on the market. It said some homeowners are opting for cheaper products that do not have this form of protection.

Alongside the safety features, the E2 Flex offers a mobile app with scheduling functions. Users can set charging windows to align with off-peak or low-cost tariff periods. The company said this feature is in use among a majority of its customers.

Local manufacturing

The E2 Flex is designed and manufactured in Christchurch. Evnex stated that the unit is compatible with all major EV brands using a Type 2 charging port, which is now the standard for most new vehicles sold in New Zealand.

The charger comes in a single colour option and includes a 5m cable. Evnex noted that a typical EV battery can charge from empty to full in about ten hours on the device, although the exact time depends on the vehicle.

The company backs the device with a four-year residential warranty. Any licensed electrician can install the charger. Evnex also sells fully installed packages, starting from NZD $1,700, through its installer network.

Evnex said the E2 Flex is now on sale nationwide with access to local customer support and optional solar smart charging upgrades for existing units.