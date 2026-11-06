Flip-a-Tyrant! arrives on Android and iPhone debut

Antisthenes has released Flip-a-Tyrant! on Android following its debut on iPhone and iPad.

The mobile title is the first game from the one-person studio, based in Sheridan, Wyoming. It is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Flip-a-Tyrant! is a free satirical arcade game in which invented cartoon tyrants emerge from holes in a field and move toward a stage in a town square. Players tap to flip them away before they reach the stage, where they begin spreading propaganda and are joined by bodyguards, backup dancers, bears and banners with political slogans.

The game has three difficulty settings, plus a hard mode that starts at level 10. Players aim to earn a first campaign victory at level 30, then continue for as long as possible.

Its fictional political archetypes include the Propagandist, the Rebel Leader, the People's Colonel, El Presidente and Il Bombasto. Antisthenes said no character is based on a real person and no flag in the game belongs to a real country.

Built With AI

The game was created by Troy, the studio's Founder, who said he has no programming background. He said the code was written mainly with Anthropic's Claude, while some artwork was created or refined with Google's Gemini using plain-English instructions.

According to the studio, Troy developed the concept, game mechanics and design decisions himself, and tested the title on an iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy A37 Android handset.

"Two thoughts converged in my head toward the end of July," said Troy, Founder of Antisthenes. "First, I wished there was a whack-a-mole style mobile game where the antagonists weren't stuck standing in the holes they popped out of. Second, I carry no ill will toward moles or groundhogs. If I had to make my own game to scratch that itch, I figured I ought to pick an antagonist that I, and perhaps others, would get more satisfaction out of flicking off a screen. Tyrants, dictators, autocrats and other power mongers who tend to make the world a worse place fit the bill, so I invented cartoon versions of those types, drawing on snippets of what they tend to look like and sound like."

The Founder also described the project as a test of whether someone without coding experience could build software using AI tools.

"I had read that professional software coders were using AI to do a lot of the heavy lifting to meet their requirements, so I wanted to see if I could build something that way with zero coding experience," Troy said. "I was pleasantly surprised that it actually works really well, and some people seem to be doing far more amazing things with AI tools than I am. It's pretty exciting to know that people with a vision of what they want software to do can make it happen. A nurse, a city manager, a teacher, a researcher or a farmer with an idea could, in many cases, just build the software they want or need. We live in an amazing time."

He added that the game mechanic did not appear to be available elsewhere, which led him to build it himself.

"I looked for this game mechanic in a few places and it didn't seem to exist, so the fastest way to play it was to build it. Even after countless hours of testing, I still play it while waiting in line or riding a stationary bike at the gym," Troy said.

Monetisation Model

The game is free to download and does not show advertising, collect user data, or require an account or sign-in. It includes optional Game Tokens for power-ups, sold in packs priced at USD $0.99, USD $4.99 and USD $9.99, while tokens can also be earned through play.

Troy said he introduced the paid option to help cover costs including an extra phone for Android testing, AI subscriptions and maintaining the business.

"At first it felt like a new way to share an idea somewhat artistically, a bit like graffiti art on a wall or a bridge," Troy said. "Eventually I realized that if I want to keep improving the game, and maybe make other games, I'll need some income to help pay for things like the additional phone I bought to test the game on Android, a couple of AI service subscriptions and the costs of standing up and maintaining an LLC. So I added Game Tokens that can be earned for free or bought in bundles. But I wanted the game to be enjoyable for anybody who chooses not to spend any money on it at all, and I figured the more fun experience would be a game that was free and had no pop-up ads. Just silly, free, action-packed fun."

The game carries an ESRB Everyone 10+ rating on Google Play and a 13+ rating on Apple's App Store.

The studio takes its name from the ancient Greek philosopher Antisthenes, whose words inspired the project's theme. "I hope players enjoy the challenge of the game I made, I hope they don't get in trouble playing it when they're students in a classroom, and I hope most people share my opinion that tyrants past and present are a major nuisance for the rest of us," Troy said.