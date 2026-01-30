Fujifilm unveils instax Mini Evo Cinema in NZ launch

Fujifilm has launched the instax Mini Evo Cinema in New Zealand as the first instax camera that combines short-form video, still photography and instant printing in a single device.

The camera records video clips of up to 15 seconds. Users can then print an instax photo that includes a QR code. The QR code replays the video when scanned.

Fujifilm positions the product as a hybrid between digital capture and physical printing. The company's instax range has historically centred on instant photo prints. The Mini Evo Cinema adds video capture to that format.

Product format

The Mini Evo Cinema uses a workflow based on selecting a frame for printing. A user records a clip, reviews it, and chooses a moment to print as a still image. The print includes the QR code that links back to the recorded clip.

The device also takes still photos. Fujifilm says the same set of style options apply to both stills and videos.

Fujifilm has also highlighted physical controls. The Mini Evo Cinema uses dials and switches rather than a touchscreen-based interface. The company says the design takes inspiration from vintage cine cameras.

Style features

At the centre of the camera's effects system sits what Fujifilm calls an "Eras Dial". The dial selects from 10 decade-inspired visual styles. Fujifilm says the range spans from the 1930s to the 2020s.

The company says users can adjust each era in intensity. Fujifilm says this produces close to 100 looks across photos and videos.

Fujifilm has framed the eras system as a creative tool. The company says it gives users a way to apply a specific visual approach at the time of capture, rather than relying on editing later.

Pricing

Fujifilm has set the Mini Evo Cinema's price at NZD $699. The company describes it as a premium product within the instax portfolio.

The launch comes at a time when smartphone cameras remain the default for everyday photo and video capture. Consumer attention has also shifted towards short-form video platforms, where content often moves quickly through feeds and timelines.

Fujifilm has presented the Mini Evo Cinema as an alternative approach. The Mini Evo Cinema pairs a physical print with a digital replay element. The print remains a physical object, while the QR code links back to a moving clip.

Fujifilm has not provided local sales targets. It has also not set out plans for other markets in the available information.

The company said the Mini Evo Cinema is available now in New Zealand.