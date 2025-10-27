Game unboxing review: Ghost of Yōtei Collector’s Edition (PlayStation 5)

I had a nice surprise on my return from a trip to Japan, in that a copy of the Ghost of Yōtei Collector's Edition was waiting for me at my local JB Hi-Fi.

Ghost of Yōtei is the successor to Sucker Punch Productions' 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, which was originally released on PlayStation 4, updated for PlayStation 5 in 2021 and ported over to Windows in 2024. Ghost of Tsushima still holds its own and is a favourite of mine, and one that I believe manages to outdo Assassin's Creed at its own game (even the recently released, Japan-set Assassin's Creed Shadows).

The game is set 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Similar to Tsushima, the gameplay is restricted to a large regional area, specifically the area around Mount Yōtei in Ezo, which corresponds to modern-day Hokkaido.

Like its predecessor, the game is inspired by the samurai fantasy captured on film by directors such as Akira Kurosawa. That's not that the game doesn't strive to be authentic-looking, but it's clearly a game, and not a history lesson.

The stylised version of the late Edo period is complemented by the cinematic black and white "Kurosawa mode", which returns along with other alternative modes, including "Watanabe mode" that replaces the soundtrack with music inspired by anime director Shinichirō Watanabe.

The game follows Atsu, who is on a revenge quest to kill the Yōtei Six who murdered her family. The plot is straightforward, but Atsu is easily distracted. The game world seems more open this time, allowing players to better carve their own destiny via side quests and other activities.

Of course, the game looks fabulous, especially on the PlayStation Pro running in quality mode. The amazing pieces in the Ghost of Yōtei Collector's Edition complement the developer's meticulous attention to detail, some of which are direct prop reproductions from the game.

The Collector's Edition's illustrated cardboard sleeve has the iconic Ghost of Yōtei imagery on the front with a photo of the contents on the rear. Pulling off the outer sleeve reveals a faux wooden box with an illustration of Atsu's sword hand guard, or tsuba, on the top. Opening this box reveals an envelope with the digital game code and two further boxes, one larger than the other.

The larger box hints at its contents with a picture of an oni mask on the top. Inside is a life-sized reproduction of Atsu's ghost mask. This is a premium piece made of plaster or polystone, complete with a display stand and mount. The mask is meticulously detailed, even under scrutiny. The fine detail on the front of the mask is complemented by equally detailed gold-filled cracks on the back. It's not designed to be actually worn; rather, it's a collectible display piece.

Moving over to the smaller box, this one is packed with goodies.

The first layer has the tsuba and a stand, as well as a cloth bag and twelve copper-coloured coins.

The tsuba is metal with an intricate design that features two wolf heads and a thin gold inlay. It's identical to the one on Atsu's sword in the game. The display stand is also metal.

The drawstring bag has the game's yellow leaf logo printed on the front. The coins have a square hole in the centre with the Sucker Punch logo and the game logo embossed on them. There is a printed set of instructions on how to play zeni hajiki, a game that you can play in Ghost of Yōtei with the same coins. The game is based on the traditional Japanese game of Ohajiki.

Under the tsuba and zeni hajiki set is a folded sash, identical to the one Atsu wears in the game. The sash has each of the names of the Yōtei Six written on it, which Atsu wipes with blood as she dispatches them in the game. The worn cloth sash is another authentic-looking game prop.

Next is an envelope with four art cards. The first card depicts the game's cover image of Atsu kneeling, holding the Yōtei Six sash, with Mount Yōtei in the background. The next is the sash with a black background. The third postcard features the oni mask, again with a background, and lastly, an image of the wolf that comes to Atsu's aid in the game.

The final item is a folded papercraft ginkgo tree, similar to the one in Atsu's homestead at the beginning of the game. The folded card, when opened, becomes a 3D paper sculpture of the tree with a wolf prowling beneath the branches. It's a very beautiful and delicate item.

The package doesn't include a physical copy of the game, which may upset some, but at least there's no redundant steel book included in the package to rub it in. Instead, we have some premium collectables that I'm sure fans of the game will love.

The Ghost of Yōtei Collector's Edition is no cynical cash-in, unlike some of the collector's editions out there. The mask could easily have been made of plastic but is instead a fairly convincing replica of what could be an authentic clay oni mask. The metal tsuba (which looks great on my shelf next to the tsuba from Assassin's Creed Shadows) is ready to be slotted into a katana blade. The sash, as well, looks like a tattered piece of cloth. The art cards and papercraft ginkgo round off a premium collector's edition. And, of course, you get the game with a load of exclusive extra in-game goodies. This is a collector's edition that fans of the game will cherish.

What's even better, at the time of writing, a few weeks after release, the Ghost of Yōtei Collector's Edition is still available to buy at retail if you look carefully.

Verdict: 9/10