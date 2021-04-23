Jamf updates teacher and parent support for Mac & other Apple devices

Jamf has bolstered its education offerings with new support for teachers, parents, and students.

The updates across Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps, which are provided as part of the Jamf School offering, are designed to better support remote and hybrid classroom environments.

Jamf chief customer officer Sam Johnson states, “COVID-19 awakened the world to the importance of tech devices in the hands of students and how these devices can overcome equity barriers that were prevalent even before COVID. As classrooms open up again, these devices will remain in use.”

Jamf School’s Jamf Teacher app now brings class management to Macs, as well as iOS and iPadOS devices. This enables broader device support.

The company states that class management supports both Intel-based and M1-based Macs.

“IT admins have the ability to streamline their school’s entire Apple ecosystem. Jamf will offer schools, teachers and IT admins these key capabilities to enhance remote, hybrid and in-person learning as students continue to use their school-issued Apple devices in the classroom.”

These capabilities will be available from the App Store soon.

Jamf School’s Parent app now supports Android. Parents can now use their Android devices to control and have oversight into their children’s school-issued Apple devices to monitor their safety and their online content access.

The Jamf Parent app is available for download from the Google Play store.

Johnson adds, “It's important for parents to have the ability to manage their child’s school-issued device to help focus learning by restricting apps, websites, social media, and device functionality.

“Extending the capability of the Jamf Parent App for all parents, increases parental engagement, online safety and social and emotional welling of students as schools work with parents toward shared goals.”

Jamf was recently named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment report.

Jamf CEO Dean Hager says, “Since 2002, Jamf has been exclusively focused on helping organisations succeed with Apple, and today, the demand for Apple has never been stronger. We believe that end users deserve to use technology they want at work, and therefore, security and IT teams need a technology partner that focuses on the unique needs of this ecosystem.”

Jamf was recognised for the following capabilities: