Kensington & espresso partner to boost security for portable monitors

Kensington and espresso Displays have formed a partnership to offer privacy and clarity solutions for portable monitors used by business travellers and mobile professionals. The collaboration will see Kensington's magnetic privacy screens integrated with espresso's range of portable displays, providing data security and more comfortable on-the-go working environments.

Product integration

The privacy screens from Kensington are designed to fit espresso Display, Touch, and Pro series products, covering both 15-inch and 17-inch models. These filters attach magnetically to the monitors, allowing for quick and secure placement. They leverage nanolouver technology that increases light transmittance by up to 40% compared to Kensington's standard privacy screens, according to technical specifications.

The screens are also equipped with an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare, limit the visible viewing angle to ±30° to help prevent visual hacking, and cut blue light emission by as much as 28%.

Target users

The partnership targets professionals who require mobile workstations without compromising data confidentiality. Prospective users include business travellers, remote workers, and hybrid professionals who use portable displays in both public and private spaces.

"Our portable monitors give business travelers the freedom to set up a high-performance dual-screen workstation anywhere with a single USB-C connected to the laptop. By combining Kensington's privacy screen filters with our products, we can now give professionals confidence that their sensitive information is more secure, in any environment," said Gary Caldarola, Chief Operations Officer and Co-founder, espresso Displays.

Security focus

The use of privacy filters has become more common among professionals dealing with confidential materials. Kensington's new screens aim to balance visibility for the user while reducing the risk of onlookers viewing the display. They also feature scratch resistance, contributing to durability during travel.

The filters are compatible with LCD and LED models of espresso Displays, but are not recommended for use with OLED panels due to the possibility of visual artefacts.

Market approach

Kensington's privacy screens are initially available through espresso Displays' online platform. Retail expansion is expected after the initial launch. Specific pricing information has yet to be disclosed.

"Today's mobile professionals require devices that combine portability, performance, and security. By partnering with espresso Displays, we're enabling professionals to take their work anywhere without compromising on clarity or confidentiality," said Giovanni Sena, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Kensington.