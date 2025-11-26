FutureFive New Zealand - Consumer technology news & reviews from the future
New Zealand

Guides

#
cartech
#
crypto
#
devices
#
drones
#
gaming

Search

Espres.so privacy screen productrenders sn 25 jul 2025 espresso display15
#
Displays
#
USB-C
#
Data Security

Kensington & espresso partner to boost security for portable monitors

Wed, 26th Nov 2025 (Today)
Author image
By Sean Mitchell, Publisher

Kensington and espresso Displays have formed a partnership to offer privacy and clarity solutions for portable monitors used by business travellers and mobile professionals. The collaboration will see Kensington's magnetic privacy screens integrated with espresso's range of portable displays, providing data security and more comfortable on-the-go working environments.

Product integration

The privacy screens from Kensington are designed to fit espresso Display, Touch, and Pro series products, covering both 15-inch and 17-inch models. These filters attach magnetically to the monitors, allowing for quick and secure placement. They leverage nanolouver technology that increases light transmittance by up to 40% compared to Kensington's standard privacy screens, according to technical specifications.

The screens are also equipped with an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare, limit the visible viewing angle to ±30° to help prevent visual hacking, and cut blue light emission by as much as 28%.

Target users

The partnership targets professionals who require mobile workstations without compromising data confidentiality. Prospective users include business travellers, remote workers, and hybrid professionals who use portable displays in both public and private spaces.

"Our portable monitors give business travelers the freedom to set up a high-performance dual-screen workstation anywhere with a single USB-C connected to the laptop. By combining Kensington's privacy screen filters with our products, we can now give professionals confidence that their sensitive information is more secure, in any environment," said Gary Caldarola, Chief Operations Officer and Co-founder, espresso Displays.

Security focus

The use of privacy filters has become more common among professionals dealing with confidential materials. Kensington's new screens aim to balance visibility for the user while reducing the risk of onlookers viewing the display. They also feature scratch resistance, contributing to durability during travel.

The filters are compatible with LCD and LED models of espresso Displays, but are not recommended for use with OLED panels due to the possibility of visual artefacts.

Market approach

Kensington's privacy screens are initially available through espresso Displays' online platform. Retail expansion is expected after the initial launch. Specific pricing information has yet to be disclosed.

"Today's mobile professionals require devices that combine portability, performance, and security. By partnering with espresso Displays, we're enabling professionals to take their work anywhere without compromising on clarity or confidentiality," said Giovanni Sena, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Kensington.
Follow us on:
Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on X
Share on:
Share on LinkedIn Share on X
Related stories
Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI
Hands-on Review: Zwift Ride
HP New Zealand leads with dual sustainability certifications for IT
Hands-on review: Espresso 15 Pro portable 4K monitor
Hands-on Review: Logitech MX Master 4 wireless mouse

Top stories

Wearable glucose monitors cut diabetes risks & costs in NZ
Battlefield 6 fans targeted by malware hidden in fake game files
Hands-on review: iMP Tech Mini Arcade Pro Switch/Switch 2 cabinet controller
Game review: R-Type Delta: HD Boosted (Xbox Series X)
Game review: KAKU: Ancient Seal (PS5)